World’s second-oldest airline faces bankruptcy

Airbus a318 of Avianca Brasil at GRU Airport, Sao Paulo. (Shutterstock)
  • Avianca likely to be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under due to virus crisis
NEW YORK, SAO PAULO: Avianca Holdings, Latin America’s second-largest airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, after failing to meet a bond payment deadline, while its pleas for coronavirus aid from Colombia’s government have so far been unsuccessful.

If it fails to come out of bankruptcy, Bogota-based Avianca would be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under as a result of the pandemic, which has crippled world travel.

Avianca has not flown a regularly scheduled passenger flight since late March and most of its 20,000 employees have gone without pay through the crisis.

“Avianca is facing the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history,” Avianca CEO Anko van der Werff said in a news release.

While Avianca was already weak before the coronavirus outbreak, its bankruptcy filing highlights the challenges for airlines that cannot count on state rescues or on such rescues coming fast enough. Avianca is still hoping for a government bailout.

“This isn’t a surprise at all,” said Juan David Ballen, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa brokerage in Bogota. “The company was heavily indebted despite the fact it tried to restructure its debt last year.”

Avianca, the second-oldest continually operating airline in the world after KLM, had $7.3 billion in debts in 2019. The airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York and said it would continue operations while it restructured its debts.

The Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC), a union representing many Avianca employees, said it supported the move.

Avianca already went through bankruptcy in the early 2000s, from which it was rescued by a Bolivian-born oil businessman, German Efromovich.

Efromovich grew Avianca aggressively but also saddled the carrier with significant debt until he was ousted from the airline last year in a boardroom coup led by United Airlines Holdings Inc. He still owns a majority stake in the carrier.

United stands to lose up to $700 million in loans related to Avianca.

Efromovich told Reuters on Sunday that he disagreed with the decision to file for bankruptcy and that he was not involved in making it.

The management that took over after Efromovich’s ousting was already focused on a cost-cutting reorganization dubbed “Avianca 2021” before this year’s crisis.

Warnings about its fragile finances abounded. Roberto Kriete, president of Avianca’s board, said last year in a meeting with employees that the airline was “broke.”

Last month, Avianca’s accounting firm, KPMG, said it had “substantial doubts” about the carrier’s ability to exist a year from now.

Avianca’s shares closed at 88 cents on Friday in New York, from a high of more than $18 in 2014.

Most pressingly, Avianca was facing a $65 million bond payment due on Sunday that analysts did not think the airline was in a position to meet. S&P downgraded the airline to CCC- status in the days leading up to that payment.

Airline executives confirmed in a press call on Sunday night that they had not made the payment.

Van der Werff had mounted a public relations campaign in recent weeks to secure emergency aid from Colombia’s government, but none had materialized as of Sunday.

IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt

  • The country had seen a remarkable turnaround prior to the COVID-19 shock, under a fund-supported economic reform program
  • The country has gradually started to reopen after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government loosened a strict curfew
Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The IMF board approved $2.77 billion in emergency aid for Egypt on Monday, to help the country deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said the government will need more financial help.
The country had seen a “remarkable turnaround” prior to the COVID-19 shock, under a fund-supported economic reform program, but that progress is now threatened, the IMF said in a statement.
The emergency funding will help finance “targeted and temporary spending, aimed at containing and mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic,” First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said.
However, he cautioned that Cairo will need “additional expeditious support from multilateral and bilateral creditors ... to close the remaining balance of payments gap, ease the adjustment burden, and preserve Egypt’s hard-won macroeconomic stability.”
The emergency funds come from the Washington-based crisis lender’s Rapid Financing Instrument, which has been ramped up to get aid quickly to developing nations most vulnerable to the economic effects of shutdowns to contain the outbreak.
IMF Managing Director Kristina Georgieva said the fund has received over 100 requests for aid from its members, and that developing countries will need about $2.5 trillion to deal with the impacts of the pandemic. Last week the fund said it had approved 50 such loans.
Egypt has suffered over 500 COVID-19 fatalities with nearly 10,000 cases, according to John’s Hopkins University’s tally.
The country has gradually started to reopen after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government has loosened a strict curfew for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in an effort to kickstart North Africa’s largest economy.
Having shuttered shops and cafes in late March and forced millions of civil servants to stay home, it is slowly reversing some of these measures, bringing back many state workers and extending the trading hours of shops and malls.

Topics: Egypt IMF COVID-19

