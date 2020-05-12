You are here

Turkey-backed factions in Libya recruiting child soldiers: Report

Military vehicles of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces head out to the front line from Misrata, Libya, Feb. 3, 2020. (Reuters/Ayman Al-Sahili)
Updated 12 May 2020
Arab News

  • Allegations should be taken seriously, says analyst
JEDDAH: Factions of the Turkish-backed opposition Syrian National Army are recruiting minors to fight in Libya, according to a report from Al-Monitor.

The report looks at Turkey’s use of Syrian rebels to consolidate the power of Libya’s Government of National Accord against General Khalifa Haftar.

Ankara is a long-time backer of rebel groups currently fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, among them Syrian teenagers with forged identity papers who are said to have been recruited for fighting alongside rebels deployed to overseas battlefields.

It has been reported that the recruitment of child soldiers, who are promised a decent salary, is still ongoing, especially in the ranks of the Turkish-backed Syrian Sultan Murad faction.

Seth J. Frantzman, executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis, said Ankara had sought to increasingly involve itself in Libya since November after wrapping up its offensive in northern Syria.

“Ankara’s goal is to use Libya to acquire rights to gas off the coast and also to send Syrian rebels to Libya in order to remove them from Turkey and Idlib, giving them a distraction by sending them to fight in a foreign war,” he told Arab News. “Ankara’s leadership is now seeking to threaten to expand operations in Libya, where it has sent weapons, hoping that a war of words with the LNA (Haftar’s Libyan National Army) will result in European support for Turkey or concessions by Russia in Idlib. Turkey has used these threats in the past to wring concessions from the EU and US.”

An independent Syrian newspaper, Jesrpress, reported in January that a 17-year-old Syrian boy had died while fighting in Libya in the ranks of the Sultan Murad faction and that his body was sent to his family via Turkey. Images of his burial could be seen on YouTube.

Ankara has not yet commented about the allegations or the death of the teen.

Oil-rich Libya has been gripped by chaos since longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi was ousted and killed in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power.

Last month the UN-recognised GNA rejected a truce unilaterally called by Haftar, saying it “did not trust” its eastern-based rival.

Ankara considers Haftar’s forces to be “putschists” and has criticized the UN for remaining silent on developments in Libya that it calls “war crimes.”

Frantzman said that allegations of Turkey recruiting child soldiers from Syria should be taken seriously. The real problem was that, despite attempts to enforce an embargo on the Libya conflict by Western countries, Turkey among other countries had been permitted to fuel the war with impunity.

“The recruiting of Syrians to fight in Libya was already an abuse of vulnerable people by Ankara, which has claimed it is helping Syrians,” he added. “Ankara also seeks to use Libya as a test-bed for its new drones such as the Bayraktar. Libya is thus a proxy war for Ankara, a way to distract from failures in Idlib, a war to distract Syrians and get both potential profits through trade and test weapons.”

Qatar has also reportedly funded the dispatch of Syrian mercenaries to Libyan battlegrounds.

The UN warned in January, without naming names, that some countries supporting belligerent factions in Libya had violated an international arms embargo. 

France subsequently accused Turkey of sending warships and Syrian fighters to the North African country by violating its previous commitments that were made during an international conference on Libya.

In late March, Egypt also accused Turkey of exporting “extremists” from Syria to Libya in a letter submitted to the UN Security Council.

More than 275 Syrian mercenaries fighting alongside GNA forces have died in Libya so far.

The allegations about Syrian children being sent to Libya contradicts basic international norms, such as the UN Optional Protocol on the Convention of the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

Syria, Libya and Turkey are party to the protocol.

AUB president says liberal Arab thought at risk amid Lebanon’s coronavirus, financial crises

Updated 31 min 4 sec ago
Caline Malek

AUB president says liberal Arab thought at risk amid Lebanon’s coronavirus, financial crises

  • Sacrifices will have to be made for American University of Beirut to survive crisis, warns President Fadlo Khuri
  • Khuri does not envision distance education, the new global norm, exclusively as a long-term solution
Updated 31 min 4 sec ago
Caline Malek

DUBAI: The evolution of modern liberal Arab thought will be seriously at risk if the American University of Beirut (AUB) is unable to withstand the combined impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

The grim warning was sounded by none other than the AUB’s president, Fadlo Khuri, in an exclusive interview from Beirut with Arab News via Zoom.

One of the Arab world’s oldest universities, the AUB is facing its most serious crisis since its foundation, suffering massive losses and forced to cut staff.

The AUB has produced leading regional figures in medicine, law, science and art as well as political leaders and scholars over the decades including prime ministers.

“There’s nothing like us,” Khuri said. “There is no (similar) liberal arts institution that really brings the full impact of Western liberal thought that’s also open to Eastern thought, like AUB.”

A total of 63 percent of top-tier impact publications come from the AUB. “So, it’s critical that AUB not only survives, but thrives in the region,” he said.

“Otherwise, the region and the evolution of modern liberal Arab thought will be seriously at risk.”

Khuri described the current situation as a perfect storm with social, economic and political aspects.

“Temporary sacrifices will have to be made as the implosion of Lebanon’s economy poses a fundamental challenge,” he said.

“Lebanon has been living beyond its means as a country for a while and we’ve been concerned about this. Post-war, this wasn’t addressed,” Khuri said.

In these trying times, funds are critical, he said, adding that the AUB has so far received a $2.5 million grant from the US government to offset the problems in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Much of it will be used for the university and the rest will be distributed to private hospitals, he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, more than 300 of AUB’s alumni have come to the rescue after an appeal for funds was made, providing over $60,000.

“Our community has been, and will continue to be, generous but at some point, we need federal assistance from the two governments,” he said.
 

 

However, the Lebanese government has not yet come forward with any help, unlike during the civil war in 1975, when it provided 18 million Lebanese pounds in assistance that saved the university from closing.

“We’re in a much better financial situation now but the Lebanese government owes us a lot of money and they have not paid it,” Khuri said, adding that more than $150 million is owed to the AUBMC (the American University of Beirut Medical Center).

Khuri said he had no doubt that the institution will survive the pandemic and flourish for another 154 years and beyond, noting that it has withstood immense pressures in its storied history.

“They blew up the College Hall building and AUB survived,” he said. “A president was killed, and another kidnapped, and AUB survived. So unequivocally, AUB will survive.”

The question, according to him, is that having survived, what type of an AUB would emerge.

“For 30 years, we have built a remarkable, gifted and effective research faculty and mission along with teaching services,” he said.

“Now, Lebanon is collapsing economically, and the world is entering into probably the deepest recession and the first true depression since the late 1920s-early 1930s.”

Despite the looming challenges, the university strives to be a good role model and a good global and local citizen and as such, long-term steps, to do with restructuring and becoming more efficient, have to be taken, he said.

New reports have scrutinized the viability of AUB’s graduate programs and whether they serve their long-term purpose and produce citizen leaders for the region.

There are 96 different nationalities currently in the university’s programs. “We have to look at whether we are inclusive, egalitarian and empowering enough [while] educating them,” Khuri said.

The Arab world and the whole region have never needed AUB to thrive more than it has till today, since its founding and the first world war, Khuri told Arab News.

Although distance learning has become the global norm, Khuri does not envision it exclusively as a long-term solution.

“Long-term, higher education has to evolve, much more quickly than it has, so it encapsulates instructional, experiential and distance learning,” he said.

“It’s got to be a blend of all three.”

Looking to the future, he cannot envisage an Arab world without AUB at its heart.

“Even now, no institution contributes more high-quality research per faculty member than AUB,” Khuri said.

“AUB is … the Arab world’s landmark, a top-quality liberal arts research university, and it is in all of our interests that this institution thrives.”

Topics: Lebanon

