UK rail worker dies from COVID-19 after spitting assault

Belly Mujinga leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and husband. (GoFundMe)
London Victoria station is one of London's busiest transport hubs. (AFP)
LONDON: A railway station worker in Britain died from COVID-19 last month after she was spat at and coughed over by someone claiming to have the virus, her trade union said Tuesday.
Transport union TSSA said Belly Mujinga, 47, contracted the virus with a colleague within days of the assault on the pair at London’s Victoria station on March 22.
“They were out on the concourse by the ticket office when they were assaulted by a member of the public who spat at them,” the union said in a statement.
“The man coughed over them and told them he had the virus.”
Several days later, Mujinga’s doctor requested she was given sick leave, noting she suffered from underlying respiratory problems, the TSSA said.
She was then stood down from work, but grew sicker and on April 2 was taken to hospital and put on a ventilator, it added.
Mujinga died three days later, leaving behind an 11-year-old daughter and husband.
The union said it had reported the case to rail industry safety watchdogs for investigation and was also taking legal advice “on the situation and supporting her family and colleagues.”
British Transport Police are also investigating the incident, it added. BTP did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said Mujinga was “one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.”
He called for the families of all such workers who have died from COVID-19 to receive government compensation, which has so far only been promised to health care worker victims.
Cortes also questioned if Southern Railway did enough to protect her and its other staff from the virus.
“There are serious questions about her death, it wasn’t inevitable,” Cortes said.
Angie Doll, managing director of Southern Railway, said the company was “devastated” by Mujinga’s death.
“We take any allegations extremely seriously, and we are investigating these claims,” she added, noting the safety of customers and staff “continues to be front of mind at all times.”

KABUL/JALALABAD: Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic, killing 13 people, including two newborn babies, officials said.
In a separate attack the same day, a suicide bomber struck the funeral of a police commander, attended by government officials and a member of parliament, in the eastern province of Nangahar, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack. The Taliban, Afghanistan’s main Islamist insurgency group which says it has halted attacks on cities under a US troop withdrawal deal, denied involvement in both.
The Islamic State militant group operates in Nangahar and has carried out a number of high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months. On Monday security forces arrested its regional leader in the capital.
A spokesman for the Nangahar provincial government said the casualty toll could rise in the attack on the funeral.
In Kabul, the attack began in the morning when at least three gunmen wearing police uniforms entered the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital, throwing grenades and shooting, government officials said. Fifteen people were wounded in the attack, according to the Ministry of Interior. Security forces had killed the attackers by the afternoon.
The 100-bed government-run hospital hosted a maternity clinic run by Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
MSF confirmed in a tweet that the hospital had been attacked and staff and patients were being evacuated. Just hours before it had tweeted a photo of a newborn infant at the clinic in his mother’s arms after being delivered safely by emergency caesarean section.
Interior and health ministry officials said that mothers, nurses and children were among the dead and wounded.
Photos from the Ministry of Interior showed two young children lying dead inside the hospital. Soldiers ferried infants out of the compound, some wrapped in blood-stained blankets. Officials said 100 people in total were rescued, including three foreign nationals.
The neighborhood is home to many members of Afghanistan’s Hazara community, a mostly Shia Muslim minority that has been attacked by Sunni militants from Islamic State in the past, including at a Kabul ceremony commemorating the death of one of its leaders in March.
Rights group Amnesty International condemned both attacks.
“The unconscionable war crimes in Afghanistan today, targeting a maternity hospital and a funeral, must awaken the world to the horrors civilians continue to face,” the group said on Twitter. “There must be accountability for these grave crimes.”
Last week, security forces killed and arrested several members of a Daesh cell that authorities said was responsible for several attacks in Kabul including one on a Sikh temple in March. A roadside blast in the capital on Monday, which wounded four civilians, was claimed by the group.
Afghanistan is also facing violence around the country from the Taliban even as the United States tries to usher in peace talks after signing a troop withdrawal agreement in February with the militants.
The Taliban say they are holding back from attacking urban centers and their operations are aimed at government security forces.

