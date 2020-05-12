Saudi Arabia announces 24-hour curfew for Eid Al-Fitr holiday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a 24-hour curfew for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The interior ministry said it would impose the full lockdown from May 23 to May 27 across the Kingdom for the five-day holiday.

However,until the holiday begins, shops and businesses will be able to operate up to the end of Ramadan.

From Thursday, people in all cities and regions across the Kingdom, excluding Makkah, will be allowed to move freely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the end of Ramadan.

During those eight hours, people must adhere to the existing precautionary measures, the ministry said.

The complete curfew will continue throughout Makkah.

The ministry said people should continue adhering to the social distancing measures, as well as prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals.

