Saudi Arabia announces 24-hour curfew for Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Health workers perform nose swab tests during a drive through coronavirus test campaign held in Diriyah hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 7, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
  • The interior ministry said it would impose the full lockdown from May 23 to May 27
  • From Thursday, people in all cities and regions across the Kingdom, excluding Makkah, will be allowed to move freely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a 24-hour curfew for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The interior ministry said it would impose the full lockdown from May 23 to May 27 across the Kingdom for the five-day holiday. 
However,until the holiday begins, shops and businesses will be able to operate up to the end of Ramadan.
From Thursday, people in all cities and regions across the Kingdom, excluding Makkah, will be allowed to move freely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the end of Ramadan.
During those eight hours, people must adhere to the existing precautionary measures, the ministry said. 
The complete curfew will continue throughout Makkah.
The ministry said people should continue adhering to the social distancing measures, as well as prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals.

Saudi Arabia reports 9 new coronavirus deaths

  • Health ministry said there is 1,911 new confirmed cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday nine deaths related to the coronavirus, and 1,911 new confirmed cases.
The Ministry of Health said that 2,520 infected cases have recovered, bringing the total number of cases that have recovered to 15,257.
The ministry said the largest number of COVID-19 cases was in the capital, Riyadh, which registered 443 new cases, while the second was Makkah, with 407, and Jeddah with 306.
The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters.

