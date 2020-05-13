You are here

  • Home
  • Arrests made over mafia plan to profit from Italy lockdown

Arrests made over mafia plan to profit from Italy lockdown

Charges range from extortion, getting stolen goods, money laundering, drug trafficking and fraud. (Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rdbnc

Updated 27 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

Arrests made over mafia plan to profit from Italy lockdown

  • Right after the national lockdown started on March 9, prosecutors warned that the mafia would try their best to profit from the pandemic
Updated 27 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Italian police arrested 91 mafia bosses, underlings, loan sharks and frontmen belonging to two Palermo clans operating in Milan, in a probe into the mob’s efforts to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to infiltrate the country’s economy.
Other Sicilian clans, including the Acquasanta and the Arenella, were also hit by the police raid.
Prosecutors in Palermo, Sicily, said the Cosa Nostra was set to spring into action and snap up crisis-hit firms that were forced to shut down because of the national lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The two Palermo clans, the Ferrante and the Fontana, allegedly coordinated criminal activities from Milan, police said.
Charges range from mafia association to extortion, receiving stolen goods, money laundering, drug trafficking and a range of fraud, police said.
The three brothers leading the Fontana clan, Angelo, Giovanni and Gaetano, were captured in Milan. Police also arrested a former “Big Brother” contestant accused of acting as a frontman for the mob.
Crime experts have warned that the mafia could take over struggling businesses and curry favor among the population by distributing food to the needy.
Along with traditional criminal activities such as extortion, drug trafficking and illegal betting, the Palermo mobsters had already branched out into the legal economy.
They controlled the local boat yard, market, butcher, bars and supermarkets, and traded in coffee and luxury watches.
Right after the national lockdown started on March 9, prosecutors warned that the mafia would try their best to profit from the pandemic.
“In the last few decades, they’ve invested in multi-service companies (canteens, cleaning), waste recycling, transportation, funeral homes, oil and food distribution. The mafias know what you have, and will need, and they give it, and will give it, on their own terms,” Palermo Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi told Arab News.
“We’d seen all this coming in the past few weeks. Now we have the facts. The mafia will make the most of this health emergency to infiltrate the legal economy and increase its business,” he added.
“No business can escape from their attack, especially in this particular moment. People have no money. Those who made their living by working off the books earned nothing in the lockdown as they weren’t eligible for government benefits. They all could become new ‘soldiers’ for the mob.”
Police believe that clans are using dirty money to buy restaurants and luxury hotels for next to nothing.
“That’s a perfect way to launder their money,” Lo Voi said. “Emissaries of the mob have been reported in the past few weeks to have ‘visited’ owners of restaurants and even luxury hotels, which have been closed for the lockdown and will struggle to go back to business. They offer them a low amount of cash compared to the actual value of the property. If the owner doesn’t immediately agree to sell, they warn him that they’ll return the following week and offer him half the initial sum. Many entrepreneurs agree to sell off their properties to the mobsters because they fear they won’t be able to survive the economic crisis after the lockdown.”

Topics: Italy Mafia

Related

Special
World
Italy’s mosques could come out of lockdown within weeks
World
Muslims in Italy wait their turn as government agrees to resume Mass

UK Muslims providing food for the vulnerable during pandemic

Bearded Broz has been working for five years, but it has been flooded with calls during the pandemic. (Social media)
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK Muslims providing food for the vulnerable during pandemic

  • Imran Hameed: “As a Muslim, it’s not allowed for me to let my neighbor go without food”
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Muslim communities across the UK are stepping up to meet a surge in reliance on food banks from the country’s poor and vulnerable.
As children are forced to stay home from school and millions of workers face reduced hours, pay cuts or redundancies, the coronavirus pandemic has meant an unparalleled increase in demand for food banks in the UK. Muslim communities nationwide have moved to the forefront in confronting this crisis.
Bearded Broz, an emergency food bank based in the city of Birmingham, delivers food directly to people facing acute shortages.
Its founder Imran Hameed told Arab News that it has seen a 50 percent increase in demand compared to this time last year.
Bearded Broz has been working in the Midlands and London for five years, but since the coronavirus outbreak it has been “inundated” with phone calls, Hameed said.
“As a Muslim, it’s not allowed for me to let my neighbor go without food,” he added. “It has been amazing how the community has pulled together to support each other in this time.”
Bearded Broz has been particularly active over Ramadan. It is running a project where people can donate whole goats directly through a meat supplier, and Bearded Broz will provide the rest of the food needed for a full meal — a “Ramadan pack,” as Hameed calls it.
Much like Bearded Broz, the Green Lane Masjid in Birmingham has seen the number of people needing food assistance swell.
Its CEO Kamran Hussain told Arab News that he has seen the number of people visiting the food bank quadruple.
Green Lane Masjid has had to massively increase the scope of its humanitarian services. It used to operate just a few days a week, but it is now open daily and demand “has gone through the roof — it’s busy every day,” Hussain said.

HIGHLIGHT

Bearded Broz, an emergency food bank based in the city of Birmingham, delivers food directly to people facing acute shortages.

“The community has really come together — we’ve recruited hundreds of new volunteers. People have been donating their time and their money. These times allow the generous, philanthropic side of us to come through. As a faith organization, this is what we do.”
One upside, Hussain said, is that “the role that faith and community organizations fulfil, — how they form the fabric of our society and the immeasurable value they offer — is truly being realized.”
Larger organizations such as Islamic Relief UK have also been heavily involved in fighting food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
In a statement issued to Arab News, it said it has made Ј500,000 ($617,352.50) available to community-based organizations across the UK.
That money is being used to provide for the most vulnerable — single parents, asylum seekers and whole impoverished communities are being fed by Islamic Relief UK’s coronavirus appeal.
The UK’s biggest food bank network, the Trussell Trust, said it provided almost double its usual volume of food parcels in the first weeks of the UK lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
London mosques broadcast adhan publicly for Ramadan during coronavirus lockdown
Special
World
Ethical iftar offers Londoners an online challenge for Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

UK Muslims providing food for the vulnerable during pandemic
Yemen government vows to expel separatists from Aden as fighting spreads
This town ain’t big enough for both of us: New bridge 50cm from homes
Lebanon set for IMF rescue talks
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra committed to bringing cultures together despite global pandemic 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.