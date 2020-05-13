You are here

  Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production

Faisal Faeq

Saudi Arabia leads by example in making voluntary output cuts

King Salman briefed ministers on his recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. (SPA)
King Salman briefed ministers on his recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. (SPA)
SPA
Reuters

  • The cabinet said the Saudi initiatives aim to encourage other countries
  • Ministers were then updated on the latest developments in the corona virus crisis
SPA Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday urged oil-producing nations not only to adhere to agreed cuts to production, but further reduce output to help restore balance in global oil markets, state news agency SPA reported.

In issuing the call to OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other nations, ministers said the Kingdom is committed to supporting the stability of global oil markets.

After the meeting, acting Minister of Media Majed Al-Qasabi said that in addition to its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, the Kingdom will voluntarily reduce output by an additional 1 million barrels a day in June. It will also try to implement additional cuts this month, with the consent of its customers, he added.

The cabinet said the Saudi initiatives aim to encourage other countries, whether they have signed up to the OPEC+ agreement or not, to adhere to its reduced rates and to cut output even further to help stabilize global oil markets.

During the cabinet meeting, which was conducted using video conferencing, King Salman also briefed ministers on his recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. He said they affirmed the historical and strategic relationship between the two countries and their commitment to the continuation of joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

Ministers were then updated on the latest developments in the corona virus crisis, including the steps being taken locally and internationally to control it and safeguard public health, the number of cases in the Kingdom and the care being provided to those who are infected. They also reviewed details of the active screening and testing programs in all parts of the country, which have helped to keep the number of deaths relatively low compared to global rates.

The cabinet praised the efforts being made by government officials to combat the pandemic, and stressed that citizens and expatriates must abide by the precautionary and preventive measures introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ministers described the decision by Saudi Arabia to host the Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 on June 2 as an extension of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development contribution, which reflects its pioneering role in supporting its neighbor.

The cabinet also welcomed the formation of the new government in Iraq and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the nation and its readiness to work with the new administration to strengthen relations and enhance security and stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra committed to bringing cultures together despite global pandemic 

One of the highlights of the Ithra Connect Season is the virtual tour of Ithra itself, which allows viewers to get a full look at the facilities. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra committed to bringing cultures together despite global pandemic 

  • The award-winning cultural hub is one of the most well-known and well-loved landmarks in the Kingdom
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Though the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) remains closed to the public due to the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the center has made significant efforts to keep their goal of connecting cultures across the world alive.

As many events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Ithra established the Ithra Connect Season, designed specifically to provide an educational and culturally enriching platform that features over 30 online programs, activities, and courses on their website, app and across their social media platforms. There is a variety of content easily accessible by all such as podcasts, competitions, interviews, children’s activities, webinars and much more.
Ithra is a creative and interactive public space for workshops, performances, events, exhibitions and experiences. Saudi Aramco’s flagship initiative and the largest cultural contribution to the Kingdom, it is located in Dhahran. The award-winning cultural hub is one of the most well-known and well-loved landmarks in Saudi Arabia.
The general manager of public affairs at Saudi Aramco, Fahad Al-Dhubaib, spoke about the importance of continuing to share art and culture worldwide despite the circumstances.


“Now more than ever, it is crucial we remain connected within our communities and across all languages that bring us together. We have a responsibility, and an opportunity, to collectively provide support and knowledge through such initiatives, and create accessible spaces of interest in culture, art and sports,” he said.
Ithra’s Head of Communication and Parternships Rania Biltagi echoed his sentiments, saying: “With the public indoors amid a time of global closures and social distancing, Ithra Connect was designed to bridge the physical distance between our audiences and offerings — ensuring constant access to new and engaging programming and content.

We have a responsibility, and an opportunity, to collectively provide support and knowledge through such initiatives.

Fahad Al-Dhubaib General manager, of public affairs at Saudi Aramco

She added: “As we continue to feed the cultural appetites and interests of creatives of all levels, passions and ages, Ithra Connect affords us the opportunity to amplify our presence on a global scale and instantly engage audiences with content tailored to their needs, and with access at their fingertips. Networks of creatives can still share knowledge and experiences, families and kids can remain engaged through bespoke and dynamic content, and exploring Ithra has become more immersive than ever.”
One of the highlights of the Ithra Connect Season is the virtual tour of Ithra itself, which allows viewers to get a full look at the facilities. From the main entrance, to the galleries, to the theater, the tour is fully interactive and offers a chance to see the building in its entirety from the comfort of your home.
Another noteworthy offering is access to the Ithra library. For a limited time, the center is offering free memberships for virtual access to their library catalog on any smartphone or computer. The library head will provide ongoing book recommendations and spotlights, quizzes on famous authors and stories, and a feature where you can design your own book covers. Ithra’s director Hussain Hanbazazah spoke about the significance of Ithra sharing its library with the world in this crucial time.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As many events have been canceled due to COVID-19, Ithra established the Ithra Connect Season, designed specifically to provide an educational and culturally enriching platform.

• The center has made significant efforts to keep their goal of connecting cultures across the world alive.

“Ithra is known for its landmark architectural building, but the community is at the heart of everything we do. Now is a time when people are connecting through online platforms, an existing strength of Ithra that became more relevant than ever in light of current circumstances,” he said.
The full schedule can be found at found at https://www.ithra.com/en/special-programs/ithra-connect-season/.
Ithra recently participated in a 24-hour global live stream, led by in-house experts and gathering cultural experts, Olympic champions, artists, chefs and world class musicians from across the globe.


Organized by The World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader Coalition on Art, Culture and Sport, the live stream, under the theme “#FindingBeauty in Quarantine Times,” collected 50 representatives from over 20 countries including Saudi Arabia, the US, France, South Africa, Brazil and more, with sessions open to the public.
Al-Dhubaib, a Young Global Leader and a founding member of the coalition, said: “This live stream initiative demonstrates a truly international collaboration, bridging creatives and connecting people with global offerings across arts and culture; aligning with Ithra’s commitment to sharing knowledge and its ethos of cross-cultural exchange.”
Ithra’s contribution as the only cultural institution in the live stream, continued its efforts to enrich, virtually, through its many programs and initiatives and further connect with a wider audience.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

