Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday recorded 21 more coronavirus deaths and 268 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the novel coronavirus have reached 772 while confirmed cases have risen to 11,618. But 145 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 2,251.
