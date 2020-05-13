You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections

Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections

Above, health workers at a coronavirus testing center in Manila, Philippines on May 11, 2020. Several sports and events venues have been converted as quarantine facilities or testing centers as the country tries to cope with the ongoing pandemic. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yp9fg

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections

  • 145 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 2,251
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday recorded 21 more coronavirus deaths and 268 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the novel coronavirus have reached 772 while confirmed cases have risen to 11,618. But 145 more patients have recovered, increasing total recoveries to 2,251.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

World
Philippines reports 184 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths
World
Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 10,000

Two new infections end Hong Kong’s 24-day virus clean sheet

Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Two new infections end Hong Kong’s 24-day virus clean sheet

  • Financial hub was on course for 28-days of no local transmissions
  • New infections raise fears that a new coronavirus outbreak could still occur
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Two people in Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, ending a 24-day run of no new local cases that saw the city begin to ease social distancing regulations.
The financial hub was on course for 28-days of no local transmissions — a yardstick often used by epidemiologists to judge if an outbreak has been defeated.
But on Wednesday officials said a 66-year-old woman and her five-year-old granddaughter had tested positive for the virus.
Investigators described them as local transmission cases, saying they were still trying to work out how the older woman had become infected.
“She has no travel history. Her family has no travel history and they have no contact history with confirmed cases,” Dr. Chaung Shuk-kwan told reporters, adding officials were planning to test neighbors.
For the last three weeks the only new cases have been in 24 people arriving from overseas, who were placed in quarantine.
The new infections will raise fears that a new outbreak could still occur.
Despite its close proximity and links to mainland China, Hong Kong has kept infections to around 1,000 people with four deaths using intensive testing and contract tracing.
The city has avoided the kind of harsh lockdowns seen elsewhere.
On Friday authorities began easing many social distancing measures with the re-opening of bars, gyms and cinemas after a three-week closure.
The threat of renewed outbreaks is a persistent worry for governments trying to balance public health with protecting badly battered economies.
South Korea, which has also been held up as a model for defeating the virus, has seen more than 100 new cases emerge this week with a cluster linked to a Seoul nightclub district.

Topics: Coronavirus Hong Kong

Related

Business & Economy
Hong Kong gyms and cinemas reopen as virus measures ease
World
Hong Kong civil servants to return to work as coronavirus lockdown eases

Latest updates

Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections
Forex firm Travelex to default on coupon payment
Two new infections end Hong Kong’s 24-day virus clean sheet
Dubai carrier Emirates to resume flight to nine cities from May 21
Oman launches mobile testing units for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.