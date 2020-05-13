This Middle Eastern E-tailer aims to protect refugees during the pandemic

DUBAI: There is no sector of society that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t touched, and children and families in vulnerable positions have been hit especially hard.

With the infectious disease showing no sign of letting down anytime soon, doctors and healthcare practitioners suggest that one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others from the respiratory illness is by frequent handwashing; yet basic necessities such as soap and water are out of reach for millions of refugee families and children around the world.

This is why UAE-based e-tailer Ounass has joined forces with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) this Ramadan to provide hygiene kits comprising clean water and soap to families in need.







There are three donation options to choose from during checkout. (Supplied)



Upon checking out on the E-commerce platform, shoppers can choose to donate between 50, 100 and 200 AED. The donations will be made to the UNHCR via the Al-Tayer Group, which owns Ounass. Donations will also go towards providing shelter, food, medicine and protection towards displaced families amid the pandemic.

The Al-Tayer Group operates this campaign in the UAE under license number 3052.