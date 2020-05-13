You are here

Focus: Negative interest rates

Updated 13 May 2020
Cornelia Meyer

What happened:

Comments by the White House Coronavirus Taskforce’s Dr. Anthony Fauci and veteran investor as well as Duquesne Capital chairman Stanley Druckenmiller sent equity markets down.

Fauci informed the US Senate’s health committee of big risks if states reopened their economies without observing guidance on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. He said that opening up the economy too soon could “trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control,” resulting in loss of life and economic contraction.

Druckenmiller told The Economic Club of New York that the risk-reward ratio in equities was the worst he had ever seen and called a V-shaped recovery “a fantasy.” He expressed fears that the pandemic would have a long-lasting effect on the economy, leading to bankruptcies.

He regards the massive government stimulus as merely a transfer of money to individuals as well as leading to maintaining zombie companies and has predicted more regulation and higher taxes going forward.

The UK economy entered recession, contracting by 5.8 percent in March. Retail sales were down 20 percent for the same month. The first quarter (Q1) of the year only reflects two weeks of lockdown, which means there is worse to come in Q2. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended the furlough program by four months, costing an extra £34 billion ($41.9 billion).

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) doubled its quantitative easing program to NZ$60 billion ($36.3 billion), contemplating lowering interest rates further, including into negative territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $265 billion stimulus package, equal to 10 percent of GDP. Benchmark yields fell by 20 basis points to 6.16 percent in the last two sessions.

Earnings season continued in Europe:

Dutch business bank ABN Amro posted a Q1 loss of minus 395 million euros (minus $429 million), the first in seven years. Loan loss provisions and impairment for Q1 were 1.1 billion euros and could go up to 2.5 billion euros for the full year.

German universal bank Commerzbank posted a loss of 277 million euros, which included a markdown worth 479 million euros in assets due to the pandemic. Full-year loan loss provisions went up to 1.4 billion euros, rendering a profit for 2020 challenging.

Revenue at Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S increased to $9.57 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $1.52 billion. The company warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could drive sea freight volumes down by as much a quarter.

CEO Soren Skou said that given its 20 percent market share in the container trade, Maersk would only be contemplating mergers and acquisitions activity landside, for example, in logistics and container ports.

Background:

With the RBNZ contemplating negative rates, the conversation moved again to the potential of US rates turning negative by 2021. Speculation was fueled by a tweet from American President Donald Trump calling negative rates a “GIFT.”

The question remains how the US Federal Reserve looks at rates. Trump sees the rate conundrum in parts through the lens of their impact on the dollar, with a cheaper dollar being beneficial to exports. The experience of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc would suggest that negative rates did not affect their safe haven status in the long run.

While the last two months have seen a significant dollar appreciation, the trend could have reached its end.

The risk-reward picture for negative interest rates looks different from country to country. In the US, the impact on money markets has to be considered, which is of lesser importance in other jurisdictions.

Furthermore, negative interest rates have not had the desired effect of stimulating the economy and reaching target inflation rates in either Japan or the eurozone. Rather, they had a negative impact on the business models of banks, reducing their efficiency as transmission mechanisms.

The bond market effortlessly absorbed the arrival of a record-sized $32 billion 10-year treasury note auction on Tuesday. Demand was solid among investors at a record-low yield of 0.7 percent for the new 10-year note.

The global importance of US treasuries beyond that asset class cannot be overstated. Government bond yields in major economies reflect the return expectations by investors without taking risk. This holds particularly true for US treasuries, which are by far the most liquid and issued by the government of the world’s largest economy, hence building a foundation for the relative pricing of all asset classes.

Where we go from here:

The US Congress will be discussing a $3 trillion rescue package, where democrats have earmarked $1 trillion for cities and states, with the some of the remainder going toward “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is more interested in legislation protecting businesses from liability for returning employees if they fall ill or die.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Peterson Institute later on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will address the European Parliament in the afternoon.

 

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.
Topics: coronanomics

  • Regional organizations looking for ways to support remote teaching by refugee students
  Coronavirus crisis reveals the Arab world's great e-learning divide

Caline Malek
DUBAI: As online learning gathers pace to become the new norm for millions of students worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, regional foundations are lending a helping hand to refugees, who may not have the privilege of online access.

Educational experts say it is crucial that organizations find ways to support refugee students at this time.

“One of the biggest challenges to helping vulnerable students in this crisis has been the lack of alternatives to online learning,” said Natasha Ridge, executive director at the Shaikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in Ras Al-Khaimah, the UAE.

The challenge is especially big when one considers the fact that “refugees and students worldwide who are disadvantaged often don’t have access to devices or the internet,” she told Arab News.

“There are other options such as project-based learning, using the materials that students have around them, no matter how basic, that could offer cost-effective, low-tech solutions for independent learning when in-class lessons can’t take place,” Ridge said.

“But while online learning is important for refugee children, it isn’t necessarily the only answer. Distance education has been taking place across the world for decades.”

Technicians from the Kurdish educational authorities, edit and prepare recorded classes to be broadcast on local television and Youtube for distance learning, in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP/File Photo)

Judith Finnemore, an education consultant in the UAE, expressed similar sentiments, noting that education is the only route out of continued poverty for refugee children.

“Refugee populations include many children whose families have been stateless and homeless for a number of generations, such as Palestinians, and now an alarming number of Syrians and other nationalities are losing their homes,” Finnemore told Arab News.

“When you’re a child your home is your roots, and it isn’t their fault that they don’t have roots,” she said.

“School can be the only stable thing in their life and, in the current situation, providing a way for them to continue their education is vital.”

 

 She gave the example of Tendai, one of her former Ugandan students and a refugee who was accepted at Oxford University.

“He was shocked. He didn’t think such a prestigious institution would accept him. The day he graduated, he thanked me for encouraging him to raise his aspirations at school,” Finnemore said.

“Today, Tendai is an investment banker and a very successful one. We must do everything we can to encourage such children, particularly now.”

A Palestinian girl at her window displays a package of crafts and reading material distributed by volunteers for the Women's Program Center to children in confinement due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in the central Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Ridge provided a similar example of how schools can empower children to wake up to their potential.

Alice Springs School of the Air in Australia has been operating for over 60 years to help students who live in some of the world’s most remote areas with no access to schools.

“While there’s a technological component now, that hasn’t always been the case. (The school) uses a lot of physical resources and self-guided materials so students can learn at their own pace,” Ridge said.

“We need to develop more of these kinds of materials for refugee camps so students are able to continue to learn no matter what.”

This picture taken on March 23, 2020 shows Palestinian teacher Jihad Abu Sharar presenting an online class from her home in the village of Dura near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, after schools were closed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP/File Photo)

One of the prominent entities promoting education in the region is the UAE-based Abdulla Al-Ghurair Foundation for Education (AGFE).

Launched in 2015 to support high-quality education opportunities for Emirati and other Arab youth, it is one of the largest privately funded philanthropic organizations in the region.

In response to the pandemic, AGFE last week inaugurated a COVID-19 Online Learning Emergency Fund, as part of its Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, to support the educational prospects of refugee children and youth across camps in Jordan and Lebanon, in partnership with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The reality is that, according to UNESCO, the percentage of people with a master’s or equivalent in the Arab world is lower than the global average. 

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of Abdulla Al-Ghurair Foundation for Education

“Online learning has become the new norm to ensure the continuity of education for millions of students across the world, and we know that access to this modality of learning is restricted for too many refugee communities,” said AFGE Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair.

“Refugee education has been severely affected by the pandemic, and the aim of launching the fund is to collaborate with grantees and partners to find creative solutions to the pressing needs of refugees and vulnerable students.”

The emergency fund promotes the continuation of existing programs for refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, to counter the impact of precautionary measures meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The fund’s objectives focus on the gaps and challenges faced by the most vulnerable refugee youth and host communities in Jordan and Lebanon, which the UNHCR says are among the top 10 countries hosting the largest numbers of refugees globally.

Palestinian activists and volunteers for the Women's Program Center disinfect and prepare crafts and reading material packages to distribute to children in confinement due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in the central Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Aiming to reach 6,000 children and youth, the fund focuses specifically on refugees living in overcrowded camps, informal tent settlements and congested host communities, where access to online education is currently out of reach.

It will help organizations address their challenges in transferring their education programs to online modalities or TV. Logistical barriers such as lack of connectivity and technology access will be addressed through the provision of internet connection, laptops and tablets, as well as technical support for digital content.

The fund will also provide access to innovative learning methods, such as high-quality bilingual educational platforms and online tutoring support.

Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGFE), during a visit to the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan. (Supplied)

“The world is going through challenging times,” said Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser and Gulf Cooperation Council representative at the UNHCR, which has highlighted the need for more support to refugee education.

“The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting the lives and education of millions of refugees. The partnership between the UNHCR and the fund will help refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, who aren’t equipped with the necessary tools, to join their peers in distance learning without further exposing them to infection.”

Syrian refugees check the damage following a fire that ripped through their refugee camp in the village of Yammouneh in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley on December 3, 2018. (AFP/File Photo)

To date, the fund supports 11 organizations that are collectively reaching over 17,000 refugee and vulnerable youth, and aims to benefit 20,000 refugee youth in Jordan and Lebanon, and conflict-affected children residing in the UAE, by 2022.

Another AGFE program is the Al-Ghurair Open Learning Scholars Program (OLSP), which was designed to provide high-achieving Arab youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with educational opportunities.

“The reality is that according to UNESCO, the percentage of people with a master’s or equivalent in the Arab world is lower than the global average,” AGFE CEO Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar (above) told Arab News.

“Our OLSP scholars are talented Arab youth who’ll enter post-graduate degree programs at Arizona State University without leaving homes.”

Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGFE), with some students. (Supplied)

She said AGFE has ensured that students who cannot afford the high fees of elite universities will be able to access elite graduate programs while remaining connected to their communities.

“Online learning is a key solution to help these deserving students enrol in master’s degrees for programs like clinical research management and biomimicry, to become globally competitive specialists,” said Ben Jaafar.

“This is good for them as individuals, but even better for our region since they’ll continue to contribute to the development of their nations.”

