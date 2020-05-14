Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan has been the governor of the Northern Borders Region since April 2017.

He was born in Taif in July 1973 and is one of the sons of Prince Khalid bin Sultan, former Saudi deputy minister of defense.

Prince Faisal received his primary education in Riyadh Schools before joining King Saud University from where he gained a bachelor’s degree in political sciences.

He then traveled to the US to study international affairs at the Boston-based University of Massachusetts and returned to Saudi Arabia with a master’s degree with honors in the subject.

He is a board member of the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz International Arabian Horse Festival, which is held in the Saudi capital every January.

In 2006, Prince Faisal was appointed as an adviser at the crown prince’s court. In May 2016, a royal decree appointed him as a consultant at the Royal Court with the rank of minister.

Nearly a year later, King Salman issued a royal order appointing the prince as a governor of the Northern Borders Region at the rank of minister.

On Tuesday, Prince Faisal chaired a video conference with regional officials and mayors to review measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The virtual meeting was the fifth of its kind to be held by the governor, who in the last session discussed mechanisms to check violations of rules imposed to control the pandemic. He instructed all municipal authorities to increase coordination against the outbreak to protect citizens and residents.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of cooperation between municipalities, branches of the Saudi Ministry of Health, and the police in ensuring implementation of action plans and the raising of health awareness.