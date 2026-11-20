WASHINGTON: The US State Department said Friday that Cuban authorities have released a US citizen who was held in Cuba for nearly 10 years.

CNN reported Friday that Alina Lopez was freed earlier this year, and that American officials chartered a plane to Havana to return her to the United States.

“We welcomed Alina Lopez’s return to the United States in September,” a State Department spokesperson told AFP, stressing there was “no exchange” for the release and declining to offer further details to respect her privacy.

The release came amid Washington’s increased pressure on the communist island, which has been under a US embargo since 1962, through sanctions and an oil blockade.

The James Foley Foundation, which works to secure the return of Americans “wrongfully detained” abroad, said Lopez is an educator who returned to Cuba at her ex-husband’s urging in 2017 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison on espionage charges.

“Alina has urgent medical needs that are worsening without the treatment she requires in the United States,” the foundation said on its website.

Under international pressure from the United Nations and protests, Cuba had released Lopez from prison in 2022 and barred her from leaving Cuba. But she was imprisoned again in 2023.