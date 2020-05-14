You are here

  • Home
  • Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative

Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative

Short Url

https://arab.news/vkapv

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Wednesday launched the municipality’s Eid at Home initiative along with an official website of festival events.

Organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Qassim region, Prince Faisal praised the “outstanding” community scheme which he said would encourage celebration of the event from citizens’ homes.

He thanked the ministry’s Qassim office and cooperating bodies in Buraidah and 12 governorates for their Eid Al-Fitr offering, which included the distribution of 100,000 gifts throughout the region, adding that it played an important community role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

He stressed the need to improve efforts to provide social programs for families confined to their homes under measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly through the use of modern technology.

Topics: Coronavirus Eid Al-Fitr

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chefs share Ramadan food favorites, iftar essentials
Lifestyle
Stay healthy during Ramadan with your sahoor meal

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region

Updated 33 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region

Updated 33 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan has been the governor of the Northern Borders Region since April 2017.

He was born in Taif in July 1973 and is one of the sons of Prince Khalid bin Sultan, former Saudi deputy minister of defense.

Prince Faisal received his primary education in Riyadh Schools before joining King Saud University from where he gained a bachelor’s degree in political sciences.

He then traveled to the US to study international affairs at the Boston-based University of Massachusetts and returned to Saudi Arabia with a master’s degree with honors in the subject.

He is a board member of the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz International Arabian Horse Festival, which is held in the Saudi capital every January.

In 2006, Prince Faisal was appointed as an adviser at the crown prince’s court. In May 2016, a royal decree appointed him as a consultant at the Royal Court with the rank of minister.

Nearly a year later, King Salman issued a royal order appointing the prince as a governor of the Northern Borders Region at the rank of minister.

On Tuesday, Prince Faisal chaired a video conference with regional officials and mayors to review measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The virtual meeting was the fifth of its kind to be held by the governor, who in the last session discussed mechanisms to check violations of rules imposed to control the pandemic. He instructed all municipal authorities to increase coordination against the outbreak to protect citizens and residents.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of cooperation between municipalities, branches of the Saudi Ministry of Health, and the police in ensuring implementation of action plans and the raising of health awareness.

Topics: Who's Who Northern Borders Region

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance
Saudi Arabia
Thamer Mohammed Al-Harbi, president of Microsoft Arabia

Latest updates

Two held over online threat against Duterte
Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative
Turkish, Israeli officials thought to be in secret talks as Erdogan eyes Med gas deal
Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region
Turkey ‘faces high bar over US Fed funding’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.