Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Wednesday launched the municipality’s Eid at Home initiative along with an official website of festival events.
Organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Qassim region, Prince Faisal praised the “outstanding” community scheme which he said would encourage celebration of the event from citizens’ homes.
He thanked the ministry’s Qassim office and cooperating bodies in Buraidah and 12 governorates for their Eid Al-Fitr offering, which included the distribution of 100,000 gifts throughout the region, adding that it played an important community role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
He stressed the need to improve efforts to provide social programs for families confined to their homes under measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly through the use of modern technology.