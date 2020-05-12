You are here

  • Home
  • Stay healthy during Ramadan with your suhoor meal

Stay healthy during Ramadan with your suhoor meal

1 / 2
During your fast the suhoor meal is the one that will sustain you through the day without leaving you starved. It is the meal that will help you stay focused, energized, in a good mood and hydrated. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/72ruc

Updated 35 sec ago
Randa Fahd

Stay healthy during Ramadan with your suhoor meal

  • During your fast the suhoor meal is the one that will sustain you through the day without leaving you starved
Updated 35 sec ago
Randa Fahd

DUBAI: Why eat at suhoor? Is it really the most important meal during Ramadan?

During your fast the suhoor meal is the one that will sustain you through the day without leaving you starved. It is the meal that will help you stay focused, energized, in a good mood and hydrated.

It will help stock your body with the needed vitamins and minerals, keeping you as active as possible until iftar time. It will help prevent the feeling of nausea, headaches, trembling or low blood sugar. It will also supplement any nutrient not provided by the iftar meal or nighttime snacks.

Who needs to eat at suhoor time?

If you are an active person who wakes up early to go to work, if your work demands physical energy or mental energy, or if your work demands social and psychological effort, you should always aim to be eating a suhoor meal loaded with nutrients. I am singling out journalists, TV presenters, doctors, security officers, and social workers among others.

Other people who just wake up early, who do not eat large meals or who need to have frequent meals should also consider taking this meal.

What foods should you consider eating at suhoor?

Fruits that provide you with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and water such as watermelon, melon, oranges

Foods that come from the grain group. Make these wholegrain to increase your fiber intake and prevent constipation. Examples are oat, wholewheat bread, bran flakes, quinoa, corn bread and wholegrain rice cakes

Foods that come from the dairy group. These mainly provide the calcium, potassium and protein needed by your body. These are especially important since you need at least three servings that your iftar meal might not provide. I recommend milk, yogurt, Greek yogurt, labneh and cheese.

Let’s have a look at some suhoor ideas:

Bran flakes with a cup of milk and a pinch of cinnamon that provide your body with fiber, calcium and anti-inflammatory agents.

Banana and almond butter to provide your body with protein, potassium and fiber.

Wholewheat bread with white cheese and cucumber. Remember that the cucumber is a hydrating vegetable.

An avocado, strawberry, banana, coconut milk and chia seed smoothie. This is a quick meal that could be prepared the day before. It is loaded with monounsaturated fats, omega 3, antioxidants, potassium and fiber. It is extremely hydrating as well.

Eggs with wholewheat toast and a pinch of fennel to provide extra energy, anti-inflammatory effects, and muscle strengthening effects.

Poultry with fava beans, olive oil and tomato to provide energy, cell regeneration and hydrating nutrients.

Randa’s Tips:

Keep your meal varied in nutrients. There are many examples for different healthy suhoor meals, including the ones mentioned above. Do not get stuck with the same meal so as not to get bored! Instead, switch up your meals while staying in line with the criteria I have already set out.

Stay away from desserts and sugary foods as they will make you hungrier throughout the day.

Also stay away from very salty food such as pickles and salted nuts, specifically at suhoor, as they will make you thirsty all day long.

Keep your meal small. It is the quality that counts in this case, not the quantity.

Ramadan Kareem.

Topics: Ramadan 2020

Related

Lifestyle
How to stay hydrated during Ramadan
Food & Health
The importance of a healthy diet for sport and exercise

Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks

Updated 12 May 2020
Reuters

Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks

  • Lebanon has been under lockdown since mid-March to curb an outbreak that has infected 859 people and killed 26
  • Safety rules at supermarkets, pharmacies and shops require people to wear masks
Updated 12 May 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Beirut-based designer Bokja specializes in making upholstered furniture with vintage fabric but the studio’s workers now dedicate their time to sewing colorful silk face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Profits from the masks, costing about $35, go to nurses on the frontline of Lebanon’s fight against the disease, which has compounded woes in a country wrestling with economic meltdown.
“I saw a nurse from the Rafik Hariri Hospital crying on TV...so we decided that part of the proceeds will go to them,” said co-founder Huda Baroudi.
Baroudi’s business is one of several that have converted production of items like furniture and clothing to masks. She said nurses have even ordered some.
“They help boost morale” said Baroudi.
Lebanon has been under lockdown since mid-March to curb an outbreak that has infected 859 people and killed 26. Authorities are warning of a new wave after cases surged in recent days, as the government eased some curbs and allowed businesses to reopen.
Safety rules at supermarkets, pharmacies and shops require people to wear masks.
“Face masks are a sad thing but when we gave it this form, and each one is different, it took us back to Bokja’s ideology which is to find beauty in ugliness,” said Maria Hibri, the second founder of Bokja.
Although the high-end store and atelier were closed, staff received sewing machines and textiles to work from home.
Beirut residents like Mustafa Ali have welcomed the colorful masks. He said traders and pharmacies hiked the prices of medical masks, so he sought a reusable option. “I wear a color based on my mood,” he said through a green mask.
Other businesses have also begun to make masks, a rare opportunity as the pandemic hammers the collapsing economy. The local currency has plummeted and unemployment, inflation, and poverty have soared since last year.
Eric Mathieu Ritter, founder of Emergency Room upcycled clothes design company, began sewing face masks for his family.
“People started asking for them so I started selling them, he said. “The reaction was positive because of the prints, patterns. They’re bright. It allowed people to feel unique.”
Ritter said he sought to keep mask prices affordable, but still enough to pay his employees. They sell for around $5 based on the parallel market rate.
“They need to be able to live off of this work,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon face masks Coronavirus Bokja

Related

Lifestyle
Singer Hailee Steinfeld wears Lebanese designer for virtual performance
Exclusive
Middle-East
AUB president says liberal Arab thought at risk amid Lebanon’s coronavirus, financial crises

Latest updates

Stay healthy during Ramadan with your suhoor meal
India’s prime minister announces huge virus relief package
Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing
Fauci warns of ‘serious problems’ if states reopen too soon
Lebanon, fearing second virus wave, to shut down again for 4 days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.