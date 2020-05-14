Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed grants golden visas to 212 doctors

You are here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, granted 10-year golden visas to more than 200 doctors in appreciation for their efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic. (AFP file photo)
DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, has granted 10-year golden visas to 212 doctors working for the Dubai Health Authority in appreciation of their efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of medical, nursing and administrative staff across the Emirate which have been key to containing the spread of COVID-19 and providing the highest level of healthcare to patients.

The country will successfully overcome the crisis thanks to the strong solidarity between various segments of UAE society in the face of challenges, state news agency WAM quoted the ruler as saying.

Announced last year, the UAE golden visa has been granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs in various fields.

DUBAI: Coronavirus cases in the UAE topped 20,000 with 725 new confirmed cases as the Emirates continued its mass testing program for residents and citizens with 1.5 million tests conducted so far.

The total number of recoveries also rose to 6,523 from the 20,386 coronavirus patients after 511 patients recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, state news agency WAM reported.

Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, the government spokesperson, meanwhile reported three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the number of deaths registered in the country to 206.

Dr. Shamsi also said that free testing for UAE nationals would begin next week as part of the country’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The free testing would also be offered to household service workers of Emirati families such as drivers, caretakers and other support workers, and will also include people of determination, pregnant women, residents over 50 years old, individuals with coronavirus symptoms and those who had direct contacts with active coronavirus patients.

The procedures for testing and their locations for individuals and target groups and would be announced later, the spokesperson added.

“We are at an important stage in dealing with the virus, and containing it requires everyone to take responsibility by committing to eliminate it. Complacency will cause more infections and prolong the spread of the virus,” Dr. Shamsi said.

“Care must be taken to adopt precautionary measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing face masks.”

