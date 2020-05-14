Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed grants golden visas to 212 doctors

UAE coronavirus infections top 20,000 with 725 new cases

DUBAI: Coronavirus cases in the UAE topped 20,000 with 725 new confirmed cases as the Emirates continued its mass testing program for residents and citizens with 1.5 million tests conducted so far.

The total number of recoveries also rose to 6,523 from the 20,386 coronavirus patients after 511 patients recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, state news agency WAM reported.

Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, the government spokesperson, meanwhile reported three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the number of deaths registered in the country to 206.

Dr. Shamsi also said that free testing for UAE nationals would begin next week as part of the country’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The free testing would also be offered to household service workers of Emirati families such as drivers, caretakers and other support workers, and will also include people of determination, pregnant women, residents over 50 years old, individuals with coronavirus symptoms and those who had direct contacts with active coronavirus patients.

The procedures for testing and their locations for individuals and target groups and would be announced later, the spokesperson added.

“We are at an important stage in dealing with the virus, and containing it requires everyone to take responsibility by committing to eliminate it. Complacency will cause more infections and prolong the spread of the virus,” Dr. Shamsi said.

“Care must be taken to adopt precautionary measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing face masks.”