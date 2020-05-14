You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy to brief Security Council on situation in Yemen 

UN envoy to brief Security Council on situation in Yemen 

Fighters from of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) fire towards the positions of government forces during clashes in the Sheikh Salim area in the southern Abyan province on May 11, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvhc5

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UN envoy to brief Security Council on situation in Yemen 

  • Fierce clashes erupted in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan between government troops and separatists this week
  • Yemen’s Prime Minister met with members of the Security Council on Wednesday
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths will brief the Security Council on Thursday on the situation in Yemen, following recent military escalations and the onset of COVID-19 that threaten efforts to reach a resolution. 
Yemen’s government said earlier this week that forces will confront an “armed rebellion” by southern forces, in the latest developments of a near month-long standoff between allies in the anti-Houthi alliance.
Fierce clashes erupted in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan between government troops and separatists this week, with several killed. 
On April 25, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared a plan to move towards self-rule after decrying protracted delays from the government on a deal agreed in Riyadh last November for a cabinet shake-up and a new power-sharing agreement.
Yemen’s Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, met with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss the latest security developments, and efforts to bring peace to unify efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting touched on the international rejection of the STC’s self-declaration of rule over the south and the consequent undermining of the work of state institutions in the temporary capital of Aden and efforts to support the implementation of the Riyadh agreement.
The meeting also discussed government efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Houthi militia’s continued violations of the ceasefire that began last month. 
The meeting discussed the ongoing arrangements for holding the Donor Conference for Yemen 2020, which was called by Saudi Arabia, to aim to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Yemeni people. 
The prime minister discussed operations of the Saffer oil tank, Yemen’s national oil company.

Topics: Yemen Coronaviirus

Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital

Updated 33 sec ago

Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital

Updated 33 sec ago
ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection.
Cevher Toktas, 32, handed himself over to police and confessed to having smothered his son, Kasim, with a pillow on May 4, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The boy's death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19. His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported.
HaberTurk television reported that Toktas, who currently plays with amateur league team Bursa Yildirimspor, told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, and turned himself in to police 11 days later because he felt remorse.
The boy was admitted to the children's hospital in the northwestern province of Bursa with a cough and high fever on April 23 — an official Turkish public holiday celebrating children — and placed in isolation along with his father.
Soon after, Toktas said, he smothered the boy and called for help, saying Kasim had taken a turn for the worse. The 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he died two hours later.
No trial date has been set yet.
Between 2007 and 2009, Toktas played for the Hacettepe soccer team, who briefly competed in the Turkish top-tier Super League.

Latest updates

Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital
Michael Jordan’s story does not need a nice guy makeover
Iran warns of coronavirus cluster spread, says 71 more dead
UN envoy Griffiths thanks Arab coalition for Yemen ceasefire extension
Trump says does not want to talk to Xi ‘right now’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.