You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jerc7

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

  • Qatar, with a population of 2.75 million people, has seen a relatively high number of novel coronavirus cases, with more than 28,000 people testing positive
  • The move comes as the number of reported novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped by another 1,733 on Thursday
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to $55,000.
The move comes as the number of reported novel coronavirus cases in the country jumped by another 1,733 on Thursday, a single-day record for the Gulf state.
Cabinet mandated the wearing of face masks “upon leaving the house for any reason” except when “alone while driving a vehicle,” the Qatar News Agency reported Thursday.
The decision on Wednesday is effective from Sunday “until further notice,” with penalties of up to three years in jail and fines of up to 200,000 riyals ($55,000), it added.
Qatar, with a population of 2.75 million people, has seen a relatively high number of novel coronavirus cases, with more than 28,000 people testing positive.
But its official death rate remains low, with just 14 fatalities.
Bars, restaurants, cinemas and mosques have been shut to contain the spread of the virus.
But construction projects, including World Cup 2022 stadiums, have continued with new rules to encourage social distancing.

Topics: Coronavirus Qatar masks

Related

Middle-East
Qatar’s migrant workers ‘beg for food’ amid coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Storm destroys Qatar coronavirus field hospital

Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital

Updated 14 May 2020
AP

Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital

  • The boy's death was initially not believed to be suspicious
  • No trial date has been set yet
Updated 14 May 2020
AP

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection.
Cevher Toktas, 32, handed himself over to police and confessed to having smothered his son, Kasim, with a pillow on May 4, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The boy's death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19. His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported.
HaberTurk television reported that Toktas, who currently plays with amateur league team Bursa Yildirimspor, told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, and turned himself in to police 11 days later because he felt remorse.
The boy was admitted to the children's hospital in the northwestern province of Bursa with a cough and high fever on April 23 — an official Turkish public holiday celebrating children — and placed in isolation along with his father.
Soon after, Toktas said, he smothered the boy and called for help, saying Kasim had taken a turn for the worse. The 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he died two hours later.
No trial date has been set yet.
Between 2007 and 2009, Toktas played for the Hacettepe soccer team, who briefly competed in the Turkish top-tier Super League.

Topics: Middle East Turkey Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Turkish footballer accused of slashing rival players released on bail
Sport
Uefa to investigate Turkish footballers’ military salute in Euro-qualifier against Albania

Latest updates

Israel delays swearing in of unity government
Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines
Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp
Challenging the stereotype: meet Maysoun Douas, Madrid’s first Muslim councilor
Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.