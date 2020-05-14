You are here

Mosques in Indonesia defy government to remain open for prayer

A man takes part in prayers at the Al Munawarah mosque during the Islamic month of Ramadan in Jantho, Aceh province on May 12, 2020. (AFP)
JAKARTA: Despite restrictions on mass gatherings as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, worshippers in Indonesia — which has the world’s largest Muslim population — continue to attend prayers at mosques.

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian acknowledged in a recent press briefing that mass prayers are still taking place across the country and said that forcing mosques to close remained a challenge as issues related to religion are “very sensitive.”

“We are not banning religious activities,” he said. “But any mass gathering is very dangerous, because it is really a potential medium for the spread of the virus.”

Indonesia has not imposed a nationwide lockdown, and Doni Monardo, chief of the national COVID-19 task force, said on Tuesday in an online press briefing that it is up to regional governments to implement their response to the pandemic according to local conditions.

 In 24 regions, including Jakarta, East Java’s Surabaya and Sidoarjo, and Gorontalo in Sulawesi island, local administrations have introduced comparatively strict measures, but congregational prayers continue to be held.

 “We still pray (at mosques) and we are doing it in a way that will not attract any attention,” Anwar, a resident of Gorontalo City, told Arab News, adding that they closed the curtains and turned off the lights when praying. “We tell the congregants to wear masks and to wash their hands before prayers.”

He said it was “unfair” to close mosques while markets and shops remained open.

In Surabaya, the capital of East Java — which has the most cases of COVID-19 in the country, outside of Jakarta — the popular Sunan Ampel Mosque remains open.

“The imam always reminds congregants to be at least one meter apart before starting the prayer,” mosque caretaker Abdul Nasir Abdul Rahman told Arab News.

The Surabaya administration has discovered that 386 of the city’s 2,504 mosques are still conducting Taraweeh and Friday prayers. Administration spokesman Muhammad Fikser acknowledged that there have been requests from local religious leaders and mosque caretakers for exemptions to the restrictions placed upon them.

“We are evaluating ways to address this issue and to find the solution,” he told Arab News.

In nearby Sidoarjo, officials tested Taraweeh prayer congregants at Al Ikhklas Mosque last week, and confirmed that six of the 120 people they tested were infected with COVID-19.

In the capital city, Jakarta, where more than 5,000 people have contracted COVID-19, the majority of mosques have been adhering to the pray-at-home orders. However, some still defy them, including one in the city’s densely populated Tambora area, where an 82-year-old imam continued to lead Taraweeh prayers despite testing positive for the virus.

In areas where local administrations have not imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures, such as Klaten in Central Java province, many mosques have now returned to business as usual after initially closing their doors.

“We apply hygiene measures and we don’t allow those who just returned from the big cities to join us,” said Suratmin, the imam of Klaten’s Al Huda Mosque, adding that Friday congregations have resumed, as some believed that Muslim men who skipped the obligatory prayer three times could be considered “infidels.”

Italian MP causes outrage with ‘neo-terrorist’ slur

Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Francasco Bongarra

Italian MP causes outrage with ‘neo-terrorist’ slur

  • The Vatican daily newspaper L’Osservatore said that the attack on Romano had shown a “inhuman gaze”
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Francasco Bongarra

ROME: Italy’s parliament descended into uproar after a right-wing politician described a young Italian woman who converted to Islam while held hostage in Somalia as a “neo-terrorist.”

Opposition League Party MP Alessandro Pagano was reprimanded by fellow politicians and the Vatican after directing his remarks at Silvia Romano, a 25-year-old aid worker who was held for 18 months by Somali Islamist militants.

Romano was freed last weekend after a joint operation by Italian, Turkish and Somali intelligence services.

House Speaker Roberto Fico accused Pagano of using “unacceptable words of hatred,” while the ruling center-left Democratic Party called on the League to apologize.

The Vatican daily newspaper L’Osservatore said that the attack on Romano had shown a “inhuman gaze.”

“This story is full of pain — all you have to do is look,” it said.

Police in Milan are investigating an online hate campaign against Romano and are patrolling the residential street where she lives.

A bottle was thrown against the window of her parent’s flat after she returned from 18 months as a captive of the Somali Al-Shabab group.

The aid worker was passed on to the militants by a kidnapping gang who snatched her in November 2018 in Kenya. At the time she was a volunteer at an Italian-run orphanage near the tourist resort of Malindi.

Romano’s conversion to Islam has drawn social media attacks and claims that she has failed to condemn Al-Shabab.

She has also been accused of traveling to a terror hotspot without proper protection and inadvertently funding terrorism.

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, said that “spine-chilling things have been said about Romano, they have gone beyond any acceptable limit.”

He rejected media claims that a €4 million ($4.3 million) ransom was paid to Al-Shabab to secure Romano’s release, adding that he felt “deep embarrassment” over Pagano’s words in parliament.

“The choice of doing volunteer work cannot become a cause for a personal attack,” Di Maio said.

European Parliament President David Sassoli described the threats against Romano as “disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on Romano’s critics to “reflect on what it is like to be a 25-year-old abducted in Kenya and marched through the jungle on foot by gunmen and taken to four different hideouts.”

In an online post, Romano said: “I really ask you not to get angry in defending me. The worst is over, now let’s enjoy the moment. I always followed my heart.”

League leader Matteo Salvini refused to apologize for Pagano’s comments in Parliament, but said he had spoken to the MP in private.

“Silvia Romano isn’t the problem, fanatical Islam is,” Salvini wrote on Twitter.

Topics: Italy Islam

