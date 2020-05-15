You are here

  • Home
  • UK COVID-19 vaccine trial results as early as June

UK COVID-19 vaccine trial results as early as June

Results from the UK’s first human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available as soon as next month, said Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3n63

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UK COVID-19 vaccine trial results as early as June

  • The research team hopes to produce 1 million doses of the vaccine by September
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Results from the UK’s first human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available as soon as next month, said Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University and a member of the government’s coronavirus taskforce.

Since testing began toward the end of April, several hundred people have been injected. Around 1,110 in total are expected to take part in the trial. The research team hopes to produce 1 million doses of the vaccine by September. Meanwhile, one of the UK government’s chief scientific advisers has said fresh air and sunlight are among protective measures against COVID-19.

Prof. Alan Penn, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said science suggests that “being outside in sunlight, with good ventilation, are both highly protective against transmission of the virus.”  He added that the use of outside spaces is “one of the lowest-risk forms of activity.”

Experts at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have said virus particles are greatly diluted in fresh air and destroyed by UV light and desiccation (removal of moisture). Another protective measure might come in the form of an altogether ordinary item found in most stores: Mouthwash.

Researchers say mouthwash could reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in early stages of infection by damaging the outer lipid membrane that surrounds the virus, thereby neutralizing it.

“Some mouthwashes contain enough of known virucidal ingredients to effectively target lipids in similar enveloped viruses,” said Prof. Valerie O’Donnell, co-director of Cardiff University’s Systems Immunity Research Institute.

Research on this “is needed as a matter of urgency to determine its potential use against this new virus,” she added.

Topics: COVID-19

Related

World
We may never get coronavirus vaccine: UK chief scientific adviser
World
COVID-19 mutations helping virus spread in humans: UK scientists

Mosques in Indonesia defy government to remain open for prayer

Updated 14 May 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Mosques in Indonesia defy government to remain open for prayer

  • Religious issues are ‘very sensitive,’ says home minister
  • Local administrations in the country in charge of own COVID-19 response measures
Updated 14 May 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Despite restrictions on mass gatherings as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, worshippers in Indonesia — which has the world’s largest Muslim population — continue to attend prayers at mosques.

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian acknowledged in a recent press briefing that mass prayers are still taking place across the country and said that forcing mosques to close remained a challenge as issues related to religion are “very sensitive.”

“We are not banning religious activities,” he said. “But any mass gathering is very dangerous, because it is really a potential medium for the spread of the virus.”

Indonesia has not imposed a nationwide lockdown, and Doni Monardo, chief of the national COVID-19 task force, said on Tuesday in an online press briefing that it is up to regional governments to implement their response to the pandemic according to local conditions.

 In 24 regions, including Jakarta, East Java’s Surabaya and Sidoarjo, and Gorontalo in Sulawesi island, local administrations have introduced comparatively strict measures, but congregational prayers continue to be held.

 “We still pray (at mosques) and we are doing it in a way that will not attract any attention,” Anwar, a resident of Gorontalo City, told Arab News, adding that they closed the curtains and turned off the lights when praying. “We tell the congregants to wear masks and to wash their hands before prayers.”

He said it was “unfair” to close mosques while markets and shops remained open.

In Surabaya, the capital of East Java — which has the most cases of COVID-19 in the country, outside of Jakarta — the popular Sunan Ampel Mosque remains open.

“The imam always reminds congregants to be at least one meter apart before starting the prayer,” mosque caretaker Abdul Nasir Abdul Rahman told Arab News.

The Surabaya administration has discovered that 386 of the city’s 2,504 mosques are still conducting Taraweeh and Friday prayers. Administration spokesman Muhammad Fikser acknowledged that there have been requests from local religious leaders and mosque caretakers for exemptions to the restrictions placed upon them.

“We are evaluating ways to address this issue and to find the solution,” he told Arab News.

In nearby Sidoarjo, officials tested Taraweeh prayer congregants at Al Ikhklas Mosque last week, and confirmed that six of the 120 people they tested were infected with COVID-19.

In the capital city, Jakarta, where more than 5,000 people have contracted COVID-19, the majority of mosques have been adhering to the pray-at-home orders. However, some still defy them, including one in the city’s densely populated Tambora area, where an 82-year-old imam continued to lead Taraweeh prayers despite testing positive for the virus.

In areas where local administrations have not imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures, such as Klaten in Central Java province, many mosques have now returned to business as usual after initially closing their doors.

“We apply hygiene measures and we don’t allow those who just returned from the big cities to join us,” said Suratmin, the imam of Klaten’s Al Huda Mosque, adding that Friday congregations have resumed, as some believed that Muslim men who skipped the obligatory prayer three times could be considered “infidels.”

Topics: Indonesia Indonesian muslims Jakarta COVID-19

Related

World
In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs
World
Indonesia eases coronavirus travel ban despite fears it is too early

Latest updates

How Saudi Arabia’s King Fahad National Library is preserving Islamic history for posterity
UK COVID-19 vaccine trial results as early as June
What We Are Reading Today: Physiological Ecology
Up to 36 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
Stocks sink as Powell alert adds to second wave fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.