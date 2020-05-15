Novartis CEO says any new coronavirus vaccine will take two years

You are here

Narasimhan, who headed development at Novartis’s vaccine business before the Basel-based company concluded it was too small to keep and should be unloaded. (File/AFP)
ZURICH: Any vaccine to fight the new coronavirus will not be ready for use for at least two years, the chief executive of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis , which no longer makes vaccines itself, told a German newspaper.
Novartis sold its vaccine business in 2015 to GlaxoSmithKline, one of many companies around the world now racing to make a drug. Some companies are already testing vaccine candidates on humans.
“The results of the first clinical studies on the vaccine candidates should be available in autumn,” Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). “If everything goes as we hope, it will take 24 months before we have a vaccine.”
For instance, Moderna Inc. has sped up plans for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and said it expected to start a late-stage trial in early summer.
But experts have said no vaccine is expected to be ready for use until at least 2021, as they must be widely tested in humans before being administered to hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people to prevent infection.
Narasimhan, who headed development at Novartis’s vaccine business before the Basel-based company concluded it was too small to keep and should be unloaded, said producing enough vaccine for the world would also be a challenge.
He said building a new factory usually took three or four years. “That’s way too long,” he told FAZ. “We have to use the existing production network to produce large quantities quickly.”

HANOI: The mopeds are back in Hanoi, cars once more clog Karachi’s streets and gridlock has returned to Beijing’s ring roads — as lockdowns caused by the coronavirus ease, the temporary respite from traffic has also been broken.
Asia’s megacities are notoriously traffic-choked, inflicting dizzying pollution and enervating daily delays on their residents.
Yet for a few weeks pedestrians ruled the roads as lockdowns, curfews and self-isolation prodded by fears over the Covid-19 pandemic did the once unthinkable and kept hundreds of millions of people indoors.
For a while, the entrance to Yangon’s golden Sule pagoda emerged from behind the swirl of buses and banged-up cars.
Bangkok’s air quality momentarily turned “clean” as the vehicles squeezing along its main thoroughfares vanished, while in Beijing overpasses were emptied after China banned movement as it grappled with the spread of the virus.
But restrictions have eased in most of Asia’s seething cities as nations tamp down the first wave of the virus and economies heavily reliant on the movement of people — and famed for a vibrant street life — grind back into gear.
Mopeds again fill every available space between the cars around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem lake, a buzzing menace to people trying to cross the road.
In Hong Kong, revelers are slowly returning to the streets of Lan Kwai Fong, a popular drinking area in the central business district that went quiet during a temporary ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants.
Karachi once more teems with rickshaws and buses while normal business has resumed at the cross-harbor bridge in Sydney.
And in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, where the virus emerged last year, vehicles once again clog the city’s highways and roads as life returns to normal.

