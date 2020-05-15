You are here

  • Home
  • US pilot jailed in Singapore for breaking quarantine order

US pilot jailed in Singapore for breaking quarantine order

Brian Yeargan was the first foreigner sentenced for violating Singapore’s strict quarantine orders. (The Strait Times via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4f4q9

Updated 15 May 2020
AP

US pilot jailed in Singapore for breaking quarantine order

  • FedEx pilot Brian Dugan Yeargan of Alaska, was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment
  • Several Singaporeans have been jailed for between five and six weeks for leaving their homes
Updated 15 May 2020
AP

SINGAPORE: An American cargo pilot who admitted to “poor judgment” in breaking a quarantine order to buy medical supplies became the first foreigner imprisoned in Singapore for breaching its restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus, his lawyer said Friday.
FedEx pilot Brian Dugan Yeargan, 44, of Alaska, was sentenced to four weeks Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to leaving his hotel room for three hours to buy masks and a thermometer, defense lawyer Ronnie Tan said.
Singapore has one of the largest outbreaks in Asia, with 26,000 cases. More than 90 percent of those infected are foreign workers living in crowded dormitories, while the government recently began easing restrictions for the local population.
The tiny city-state has strict penalties for those who breach quarantine rules, don’t masks in public or fail to adhere to social distancing measures. Quarantine violators face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $7,000 or both.
Tan said Yeargan and his two co-pilots were taken to an airport hotel to serve 14-day quarantines upon arriving from Sydney on April 3. It was required because they stated in their health declarations they had visited China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and the United States in the two-week period before their arrival, Tan said.
Health officials checking on Yeargan found him missing from his room on April 5. Yeargan told the court he took the metro downtown to buy a thermometer and a few boxes of masks before he was to fly home on April 6.
Tan said Yeargan needed the items because they were in short supply back home and his wife has been ill. Yeargan’s wife had breathing difficulties but tested negative for the coronavirus in March, he said.
Tan said Yeargan lost his daughter in a tragic incident four years ago and the possibility of another death frightened him. Yeargan told the court his two co-pilots had flown out on April 6 as scheduled but he has been held back in his room. He also said he has to give up an assignment to fly a humanitarian aid mission to COVID-19-hit countries for the US Air Force due to his blunder in Singapore.
“In his address in court, Yeargan said he was sorry, he made a poor judgment and that he shouldn’t have gone out,” Tan said. The American also said he has “the highest regard for the Singapore people and its laws,” Tan added.
The court said in its ruling Yeargan should have asked someone to obtain the items for him.
Tan said Yeargan was relieved as prosecutors had sought a sentence of up to eight weeks. He said he will apply for a remission for good behavior, which could see the American ending his sentence in three weeks.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Yeargan is from the Eagle River community and serves with the Alaska Air National Guard. It said he last spoke to his parents on Mother’s Day. “He’s taking care of himself,” Jim Yeargan was quoted as saying.
FedEx spokeswoman Davina Cole told the newspaper the company adhered to all regulations from government authorities related to containing the virus.
Yeargan was the first foreigner sentenced for violating quarantine orders, but several Singaporeans have been jailed for between five and six weeks for leaving their homes.
Singapore imposed a partial lockdown on April 7 and loosened restrictions Tuesday, with food manufacturers, barbers and laundry shops opening doors three weeks before the lockdown ends June 1.

Topics: Coronavirus Singapore

Related

World
Singapore’s health ministry confirms 793 more coronavirus cases
World
Singapore extends partial coronavirus lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

Updated 15 May 2020
AP

UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

  • The two sides remain at odds over a range of key issues including fishing and the role of high courts in settling future disputes
  • EU negotiator Michel Barnier later told a news conference in Brussels that “there was no progress on all the most difficult issues”
Updated 15 May 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship in the wake of Brexit have ground to a near-standstill despite the urgency for progress before a summit next month.
The UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, said in a statement Friday that “we have made very little progress toward agreement on the most significant outstanding issues.”
The two sides remain at odds over a range of key issues including fishing and the role of high courts in settling future disputes.
A third week-long negotiation session drew to a close Friday, but so far, just over 100 days after the UK‘s official exit from the EU, fundamental gaps are still yawning.
“It is hard to understand why the EU insists on an ideological approach which makes it more difficult to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” Frost said.
EU negotiator Michel Barnier later told a news conference in Brussels that “there was no progress on all the most difficult issues.”
In little over a month, the EU leaders and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are scheduled to have a summit, likely on video, to take stock of the talks’ progress.
Britain officially left the 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, but remains within the EU’s economic and regulatory orbit until the end of the year. The two sides have until then to work out a new relationship covering trade, security and a host of other issues — or face a chaotic split that would be economically disruptive for both sides, but especially for the UK
The UK-EU divorce agreement allows for the deadline to be extended by two years, but Johnson’s government insists it won’t lengthen the transition period beyond Dec. 31.
Most trade deals take years to negotiate, so finishing something as fundamental as this in 11 months would be a Herculean task at the best of times. Many politicians, experts and diplomats believe it is impossible during a pandemic that has focused governments’ resources on preserving public health and averting economic collapse.
If no deal on their future relationship is agreed by then, a cliff-edge economic departure would loom again for Britain, with uncertainly over customs rules, airline slots, financial regulation and other standards.
Both sides are already facing a serious recession because of the pandemic and a chaotic split on Dec. 31 wouldn’t help.

Topics: EU UK Brexit

Related

World
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus
World
Brexit talks resume under coronavirus cloud

Latest updates

Sweet temptation: should we resist those delicious Ramadan desserts?
Crisis-hit Lebanon ready to float pound after aid: Finance minister
Focus: China: first mover – what we can learn/deteriorating relationship with US
Saudi Arabia announces 9 more deaths from COVID-19
US retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as coronavirus hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.