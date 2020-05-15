You are here

Dubai's historic gold souk shines again after coronavirus lockdown

The reopening of one of the world’s biggest gold markets is a vital move toward normality ahead of Dubai’s autumn tourist season. (AFP)
AFP

  Reopening of one of the world's biggest gold markets is a vital move toward normality
  The gold and jewelry sector is one of the pillars of Dubai's economy
DUBAI: Evening dresses made of gold mesh, gilded sunglasses and glittering crowns are sparkling again from the windows of Dubai’s historic gold souk which was shuttered during the coronavirus lockdown.
One important element is still missing though — customers.
But for business owners, the reopening of one of the world’s biggest gold markets is a vital move toward normality ahead of the autumn tourist season, in a city that prides itself on shop-’til-you-drop experiences.
“Reopening the shops is a big step for us... The main factor here is psychological,” said Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, the industry’s main governing body in the emirate.
“We expect that by July or August when the airports reopen... we will regain 50 percent of our business activity,” he said.
Dubai styles itself as a regional center for trade and services, and tourism has long been its lifeblood. It welcomed more than 16 million tourists last year, and was aiming for 20 million this year before the pandemic crippled global travel.
The emirate shut down its glitzy shopping malls, upscale restaurants and traditional markets for a month to fight the spread of the virus.
Gulf states have struggled to curb the disease, which spreads easily among large populations of migrant workers living in crowded conditions, and the United Arab Emirates has reported some 19,000 cases, with 203 deaths.
Cloistered in the old trading center of the wealthy Gulf city, not far from its famous skyscrapers, the gold souk closed on March 24 and reopened under strict social distancing and hygiene rules on April 26.
The area where the market is located is known as Old Dubai, with decades-old buildings and haphazard alleyways thronged by Asian and African migrants who make up a majority of the area’s residents.
Videos of residents celebrating the end of the curfew, pouring onto the streets to clap and cheer, went viral on social media last month.
“When we came here the first day it was as if we were coming to a new place, so we sterilized everything. We were very, very happy to be back,” said jeweler Chandu Siroya.
“Everybody wants to be on holiday, but this time it was the other way around. The holiday was too long so we were longing to be back,” he added, surrounded by a dozen employees wearing protective masks.
Business owners left their gold in their shops during the month-long closure — a testament to Dubai’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the region.
Occupying a warren of streets and covered with traditional barasti roofing made of date palm fronds, the century-old market neighbors Dubai’s other traditional souks selling spices and carpets.
“This is an iconic place, the heart of our city of gold, and it’s important to see it open,” said Abdullah.
The gold and jewelry sector is one of the pillars of Dubai’s economy — the most diversified in a region that mostly depends on oil. Authorities say the emirate holds 14 percent of all the gold in global circulation.
But two weeks after reopening, the souk is still far from regaining its buzzy atmosphere.
Street sellers who used to try to tempt tourists to buy watches have disappeared, and shops are mostly empty except for employees keeping a two-meter distance from one another.
“It is hard to believe that something like this could happen,” said Chetan Dhanak, who has worked as an assistant in the same shop since he arrived from India 17 years ago.
“Business is really suffering. Only three or four customers have come since we reopened, while we used to welcome up to 10 daily depending on the season. But it will go back to normal.”
Dubai’s tourism chief Hilal Al-Marri said in a television interview last month that after halting arrivals in March, the emirate could reopen to international tourism in July.
Katia Abu Samra, head of business development at Samra Jewellery, said the lockdown prompted her company to turn its focus toward local clientele.
“It has opened a door that we never used to have before,” she said in her office, wearing a mask and blue shoe covers.
Abu Samra is certain business will revive before the tourist season begins in September, but in an era of separations and distancing, if she had the opportunity to bring one thing back to normality right now, she would choose something else.
“To be able to see my grandparents and kiss them on the head,” she said.

Topics: economy Dubai tourism

Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, coronavirus clouds outlook

Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, coronavirus clouds outlook

  Economy shrank 8.9 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier
  Hong Kong attempting to gradually reopen, as the number of new infections remains subdued
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s economy suffered its worst quarterly drop on record in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic hobbled activity following months of unrest, final data showed on Friday.
The economy shrank 8.9 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, the third straight quarter of year-on-year contraction and its worst drop since records began in 1974.
The first quarter’s pace compares with a decline of 3.0 percent in October-December period and an advance estimate of negative 8.9 percent.
“Looking ahead, as many major economies are still facing the serious threat of COVID-19, the global economy may continue to experience sharp contraction in the near term despite the massive monetary and fiscal support measures from central banks and governments worldwide,” government economist Andrew Au said in a statement.
“The progress of reopening the major economies and thus the timing and speed of recovery of the global economy will hinge on the developments of the pandemic and global public health situation, which are subject to huge uncertainties,” Au said.
Other uncertainties, such as US-China trade relations, geopolitical tensions and global financial market volatility, also warrant attention, Au added.
On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent for the January-to-March period, after a revised 0.5 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Tourist arrivals dived 99.9 percent year-on-year in April to 4,125 visitors, Tourism Board data showed.
About 25 percent of retail stores in the city were expected to close by the end of the year, despite fresh government relief measures, according to the Hong Kong Retail Management Association.
The value of total retail sales plunged by 35.0 percent in the quarter compared with the same period in 2019. The volume of retail sales fell by 36.9 percent year-on-year, the largest decline for a single quarter on record.
Last week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan described the economic environment as very challenging and said the recovery would be slow, even if the coronavirus was contained.
The Chinese-ruled city is attempting to gradually reopen, as the number of new infections remains subdued. Analysts still predict a poor performance in the second quarter before a modest recovery in the second half of the year.
“Hong Kong’s social-distancing and other restrictions came into effect in late March, and the recent accelerated rise in the unemployment rate still has some way to go,” Standard Chartered said in a research note that downgraded the 2020 growth forecast to minus 7.2 percent from negative 4.8 percent.
“This, together with the risk of re-escalating social tensions ahead of the September Legislative Council elections, means that the second-half recovery is likely to be U-shaped at best,” it said.
The government also reiterated its forecast for this year of a 4 percent to 7 percent contraction.
“If the local epidemic remains well contained and our major trading partners are successful in reopening their economies, Hong Kong’s economic performance will hopefully improve gradually in the second half of the year,” Au said.

Topics: economy Hong Kong Coronavirus

