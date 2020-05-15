You are here

  • Home
  • France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons

France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons

French police officers control public transport commuters during rush hour in Paris on May 15, 2020, as France eases coronavirus lockdown measures. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4phyq

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons

  • French government walking a fine line, hoping to avert a new surge in COVID-19 cases
  • ‘Everyone needs to be responsible, to decide if you want to be part of the chain of transmission for this virus’
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French officials called Friday for self-restraint as the country prepares for its first weekend since the coronavirus lockdown was eased, warning that police would break up any large gatherings of people taking too much advantage of newfound freedoms.
Scenes of packed squares and riverbanks in Paris and other cities this week have the authorities worried that social-distancing diligence will fade in the spring sunshine forecast for much of the country.
The government is walking a fine line, hoping to avert a new surge in COVID-19 cases even as it cautiously reopens some businesses and lets people now travel within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of their homes without requiring a justification.
Since the lockdown was eased Monday, “the response has globally been positive,” government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told France 2 television.
“But significant efforts must still be made” ahead of the summer tourism season, she said, when cooped-up families will be looking to escape to countryside retreats or beaches.
Deputy interior ministry Laurent Nunez called Thursday for “civic-mindedness” after the government conceded that its limit on public gatherings to 10 people or less could not be enforced in private homes.
“It’s a matter of common sense,” he said. “Everyone needs to be responsible, to decide if you want to be part of the chain of transmission for this virus. On our side, we are trying to break it at all costs.”
Local officials have reopened large stretches of beaches along the Atlantic coast, a “green” zone where the virus threat remains contained for now, but only strolling and swimming will be allowed — no sunbathing, and no crowds.
But parks in Paris, a hard-hit “red” along with large parts of northeastern France, will remain closed, despite a plea from a doctors’ union to grant Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s request to make them available to residents in search of fresh air.
“Parisians, especially the less privileged living in the densest areas, haven’t had room to breathe during the lockdown and cannot take it any longer,” the CSMF union said.
The government has refused, and this week ordered a ban on alcohol consumption alongside the Seine and the city’s canals in a bid to dissuade merrymakers.
Officials are also urging people to remain vigilant when venturing into forests, where rangers are bracing for a wave of hikers and bikers.
“We’ll have to issue some reminders,” including the need for face masks when encountering other users, said Arnaud Pericard, mayor of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, a Paris suburb that serves as a gateway to a popular neighboring forest.
“I’m trusting that people will behave responsibly,” he said this week.
But horseback patrols will also be deployed across the 39 forests surrounding the French capital to ensure social distancing, regional authorities said.
Several smaller museums and monuments also began reopening this week, hoping to cater to visitors eager for a taste of culture after two months of strict stay-at-home orders.
But space will be limited: The majestic Chartres cathedral, which falls within the permitted 100-kilometer radius of Paris, is allowing just 10 people at a time, for 20 minutes maximum.

Topics: Coronavirus France

Related

World
France, Spain move toward reopening as global virus cases pass four million
World
France moves toward easing coronavirus lockdown

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 138 on Friday

Updated 15 May 2020
Reuters

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 138 on Friday

  • The overall coronavirus death toll rose to 27,459 on Friday
Updated 15 May 2020
Reuters

Spain’s death toll from coronavirus registered its lowest increase since Monday as health authorities registered 138 new fatalities on Friday, the health ministry reported.
The overall coronavirus death toll rose to 27,459 on Friday, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 230,183 cases from 229,540 on Thursday, the ministry said.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Related

World
Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll at 184
World
France, Spain move toward reopening as global virus cases pass four million

Latest updates

France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons
Germany in recession as economy shrinks 2.2% in the first quarter
Oman considers cutting oil output in June by an extra 10,000-15,000 bpd
Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week
Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.