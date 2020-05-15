ThePlace: Al-Ahsa, the verdant land of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Hail leaders meet to discuss conditions of workers’ housing

HAIL: Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz chaired the virtual meeting of the main committee to monitor the conditions of workers’ housing with members from the relevant authorities in the region.

The meeting was attended by the undersecretary of Hail, Adel bin Saleh Al-Sheikh, the secretary of the region, Ibrahim Abu Ras, the director of Hail Police, Maj. Gen. Kitab Al-Otaibi, the director of Hail Health Affairs, Hamoud Al-Shammari, the director of the office of the Ministry of Commerce, Badr Al-Saidi, and the director of the office of the Ministry of Human Resources, Furaih Al-Ayyad.

The meeting discussed the conditions of workers’ improvised housing in some residential neighborhoods and in quarantine centers.

The governor of Hail stressed the importance of applying statutory regulations in terms of the number of workers inside the accommodation and the preventive health requirements.

Prince Abdul Aziz highlighted the importance of regulatory and preventive measures against COVID-19.