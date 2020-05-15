The verdant, UNESCO-listed lands of Al-Ahsa are home to a natural oasis that is one of the largest in the world.
The area is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. In addition, amid the date palm groves, farmland and natural springs, visitors can also find historical sites dating back as far as the Neolithic era (between 6,500 and 12,000 years ago).
If you thought Saudi Arabia was all desert, a visit to this incredible place will soon dispel that notion. This photograph was taken by Craig as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
ThePlace: Al-Ahsa, the verdant land of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
