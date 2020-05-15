You are here

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa, the verdant land of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Photo/Saudi Tourism
  Al-Ahsa historical sites dating back as far as the Neolithic era (between 6,500 and 12,000 years ago)
The verdant, UNESCO-listed lands of Al-Ahsa are home to a natural oasis that is one of the largest in the world.
The area is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. In addition, amid the date palm groves, farmland and natural springs, visitors can also find historical sites dating back as far as the Neolithic era (between 6,500 and 12,000 years ago).
If you thought Saudi Arabia was all desert, a visit to this incredible place will soon dispel that notion. This photograph was taken by Craig as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.

Hail leaders meet to discuss conditions of workers' housing

HAIL: Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz chaired the virtual meeting of the main committee to monitor the conditions of workers’ housing with members from the relevant authorities in the region.

The meeting was attended by the undersecretary of Hail, Adel bin Saleh Al-Sheikh, the secretary of the region, Ibrahim Abu Ras, the director of Hail Police, Maj. Gen. Kitab Al-Otaibi, the director of Hail Health Affairs, Hamoud Al-Shammari, the director of the office of the Ministry of Commerce, Badr Al-Saidi, and the director of the office of the Ministry of Human Resources, Furaih Al-Ayyad.

The meeting discussed the conditions of workers’ improvised housing in some residential neighborhoods and in quarantine centers.

The governor of Hail stressed the importance of applying statutory regulations in terms of the number of workers inside the accommodation and the preventive health requirements.

Prince Abdul Aziz highlighted the importance of regulatory and preventive measures against COVID-19.

