This historical site is located west of Qusaiba town and about 94 kilometers to the north of Buraidah, in Qassim region, Saudi Arabia.
The site is known as the Castle of Antara bin Shaddad Al-Absi, who was the warrior poet of pre-Islamic Arabia. It was built in the shape of a palace with towers of stone and gravel.
Qusaiba is considered one of the Kingdom’s most famous heritage villages. There are a number of fortresses and towers that were used until about 300 years ago. This photograph was taken by Qasem Al-Harbi as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
ThePlace: Castle of Antara bin Shaddad Al-Absi located in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah
https://arab.news/v6vuy
ThePlace: Castle of Antara bin Shaddad Al-Absi located in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah
- Qusaiba is considered one of the Kingdom’s most famous heritage villages
This historical site is located west of Qusaiba town and about 94 kilometers to the north of Buraidah, in Qassim region, Saudi Arabia.