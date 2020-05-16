You are here

US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei

The US government is imposing new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei by limiting its ability to use American technology to build its semiconductors. (AP File Photo)
AP

BOSTON: The US government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday that the move aims to prevent Huawei from making a run around existing US sanctions.
“There has been a very highly technical loophole through which Huawei has been able to in effect use US technology,” Ross told Fox Business. “We never intended that loophole to be there.”
Adam Segal, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the move “looks like a victory for the people who really want to drive the nail, or what they think will be the nail, in Huawei’s coffin,” said
The new restrictions elicited an angry response from China, which threatened retaliation against US companies.
Chip design and manufacturing equipment used in the world’s semiconductor plants is mostly US made, so the new rule aims to impact multiple foreign producers that sell to Huawei and affiliates including HiSilicon, which makes chips used in supercomputers with scientific and military uses. The Commerce Department said foreign foundries would be granted a 120-day grace period for chips already in production.

BACKGROUND

  • Last year, the Trump administration barred US firms from using Huawei technology or providing technology to the Chinese firm without government approval, deeming it a national security risk.

Under the new rules, foreign semiconductor makers must obtain a license from US officials in order to ship Huawei-designed semiconductors to the Chinese company that were produced using US technology.
Last year, the Trump administration barred US firms from using Huawei technology or providing technology to the Chinese firm without government approval, deeming it a national security risk. The Commerce Department exempted a narrow list of products and services and has continuously extended that limited waiver, largely to lessen the impact on US wireless carriers that use Huawei technology in their networks. This week, it added another 90 days.
The new restrictions are separate from those exemptions, but loopholes have allowed US companies to continue to supply Huawei with chips made outside the US.
The Commerce Department said in a statement Friday that the new restrictions would “narrowly and strategically” target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that it designs built in overseas foundries that use US software and technology. Kevin Wolf, an attorney at Akin Gump who oversaw export administration at the Commerce Department during the Obama administration, noted the narrow scope of the rules.
“If a foreign foundry makes a chip based on a Huawei design and US equipment is used to make a chip then it’s controlled, but if a chip is not made from a Huawei design then it is not controlled,” he said.
Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But China’s official Global Times newspaper threatened countermeasures on Friday. It said Beijing that could include restrictions on US companies including Qualcomm, Cisco and Apple. It also threatened to suspend purchases of Boeing aircraft.
Global Times noted that the new Commerce rules would block companies such as TSMC, a Taiwainese chip maker, from providing semiconductors to Huawei. TSMC announced plans this week to build a chip plant in Arizona. It did not immediately respond to an Associated Press query on whether the new rules might alter those plans.
“It seems the US is ratcheting up efforts to pinch China’s high-tech companies,” the editorial read, calling it more than just an element of President Donald Trump’s re-election strategy. “US suppression has become the No. 1 challenge to China’s development.”

Topics: Huawei technology theft

Updated 16 May 2020
Reuters

China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up

  • Good news for Gulf exporters as demand in key market recovers after easing of coronavirus lockdown
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s daily crude oil throughput rebounded in April from a 15-month low in March as refiners cranked up operations to meet renewed fuel demand after lockdowns imposed
to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

The country processed a total of 53.85 million tons of crude oil last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, equivalent to about 13.1 million barrels per day (bpd). That was some 11 percent higher than 11.78 million bpd in March.

The agency said on Friday it had adjusted the database of industrial enterprises it uses to help compile a range of production numbers. On that basis, Friday April’s crude oil throughput was 0.8 percent above the year-ago level, it said; a Reuters calculation using NBS data from last year put the rise at 3.4 percent.

“In terms of year-on-year percentage change, we only included the companies that existed in both years,” a spokesperson from the agency’s media relations department told Reuters.

“For instance, if a company existed in 2019 but does not exist in 2020, then their figure in 2019 will not be included in 2020 year-on-year percentage calculation.”

Analysts said it would not be not surprising for the agency to revise its year-ago numbers.

“We’ve noticed over the years that the bureau tweaks the refinery output figures often toward end of the year due to under-reporting or delays in data providing by some plants,” said Seng Yick Tee, senior director at consultancy SIA Energy.

Crude runs during the first four months of 2020 in China were 203.48 million tons, according to Friday’s official data, equal to 12.28 million bpd, representing a 3.4 percent drop from a year earlier.

Based on Reuters’ calculations using numbers the bureau published last year, the January-April decline would have been 1.9 percent.

The country’s gasoline and diesel consumption is expected to pick up in the second quarter as factories resume operations and travel restrictions are further relaxed.

Traffic congestion in big Chinese cities has exceeded levels before the coronavirus outbreak as commuters use more private cars to avoid public transport.

Amid the demand pickup, China’s independent, or “teapot” refineries were motivated to ramp up production to take advantage of high profit margins of 870 yuan ($122.63) a ton in April after crude oil prices dropped, Wang Zhao, an analyst at oil industry information consultant Sublime said, speaking before Friday’s data release.

That “theoretical margin” is up from 759 yuan a ton in March, he said.

Meanwhile, the monthly average capacity utilization rate at teapot refiners rose to a record 73 percent in April, according to data tracked by Sublime

State-backed refiners have pushed up crude oil processing rates to around 79 percent in May, according to estimates from consultancy Longzhong Information Group, close to January’s 82 percent level before extensive movement restrictions were imposed to prevent the coronavirus spreading.

The statistics bureau also reported that China’s oil output in April rose to 15.87 million tons, up 0.9 percent from the same month a year earlier. Over the January-April period, China pumped out 64.44 million tons of crude oil, up 2 percent on the year.

Natural gas output expanded 14 percent last month to 16.1 billion cubic meters (bcm), the bureau reported, while January-April production grew 10 percent to 64.4 bcm.

Topics: China Coronavirus

