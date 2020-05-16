At least 25 migrant workers killed in India truck crash

You are here

An excavator clears bags of white cement scattered on a road after a truck accident near Auraiya, a village in Uttar Pradesh state of India Saturday, May 16, 2020. (AP)
AFP

  • The dead were all men, but women and children were among about 30 injured
AFP

NEW DELHI: At least 25 migrant workers were killed Saturday when a truck they were packed into hit another vehicle in northern India during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, officials said.
The pre-dawn accident in Uttar Pradesh state was the latest involving some of the millions of migrants left stranded and jobless by the seven-week shutdown.
Scores have died in road and rail accidents and even from exhaustion walking home.
The vehicle carrying about 40 men, women and children struck another truck also carrying laborers and their families that was parked at a roadside cafe in Auraiya district, local magistrate Abishek Singh said.
The dead were all men, but women and children were among about 30 injured, Singh said. He said the driver of the truck was suspected to have fallen asleep.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident “extremely tragic” in a Twitter post. He said relief work was in “full swing” at the scene.
Many businesses shut down overnight after the government-imposed lockdown began on March 25, leaving millions of migrant workers destitute.
Desperate to return to their home states, many have walked hundreds of kilometers or hitched rides on trucks.
More than a dozen laborers were killed earlier this month when a train ran over them as they slept on a railway track. Many others have been killed in road accidents.
The crippling lockdown is due to be eased from Monday.

Topics: India

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the capital, while deaths reached 817. But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,561.
The Philippines on Saturday started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities to slowly restart an economy weighed down by quarantine measures.

