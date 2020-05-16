Laykh is the exotic handbag label you need on your radar

DUBAI: Laykh is an exotic leather handbag brand known for its bespoke customization details. The label was founded ten years ago by its creative director Kashish Hemnani Gulati, who has been visiting the Middle East for several years and who moved to Dubai from Hong Kong a year ago.

The label takes its name from the word for “destiny” in Sanskrit, the ancient language of India.

What makes the accessories brand so special is that Gulati is meticulous about where she sources her exotic leathers from. A Gucci-owned tannery in Italy is one of her primary sources.







Monika box clutches with malachite clasp. (Supplied)



Handcrafted in Hong Kong, many of the bags boast semi-precious stone details.

Gulati, who describes Laykh as an accessible luxury brand, keeps her lines clean and classic using exotic python, ostrich and crocodile leathers.

Now that the designer is based in Dubai, the Middle East’s appreciation of luxe craftsmanship has had an influence on her design sensibilities.

For Ramadan, Laykh is creating some very special clutches.

“We are excited to be launching a new collection of crocodile clutches adorned with semi-precious stone detailing,” the designer told Arab News.







Meghan python snakeskin clutch with labradorite clasp. (Supplied)



“In this city, your day can lead you from lunch to tea to dinner, and our clutches are all the perfect size to accomodate those transitions. They are large enough to hold all your essentials and still small enough to be carried in the evenings,” she added, noting that the style of Amal Clooney, Raja Easa Al-Gurg, and Queen Rania of Jordan have served as inspiration for her designs.

“The women in this region carry themselves with grace, poise and elegance and have a real sense of peace and confidence in their appearance, which has fueled my creativity. I am excited to cater to this incredible market,” Gulati said.

The brand has also created small leather goods that make for perfect Eid gifts. Laykh’s leather bracelets with gold-plated clasps or initial-embossed credit card holders ensure that the brand is working towards being zero-waste compliant.







Initial embossed credit card holders. (Supplied)



“It is about purchasing a sense of value. When a product is timeless enough in its lines and made of quality materials, it is a closet staple for years,” notes Gulati.

Gulati is always on hand to answer customer queries and to see how she can incorporate any special requests from shoppers into her designs.

This personalized style of service has meant that many of her clients have become brand advocates. Gulati regularly takes part in trunk shows in the UAE and is always happy to meet and greet her customers.

The designer believes that growth possibilities are endless and is looking forward to being part of the Middle East fashion landscape.

“My first runway show in Dubai was in 2010, and over the past decade my clientele has continued to grow and support the brand,” she said.