24,770 families benefit from Sakani program in April across KSA

More than 44,000 families benefitted from subsidized mortgage loans for finished housing units. (SPA)
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

24,770 families benefit from Sakani program in April across KSA

  The program will continue to provide eligible Saudi families with a wider range of options through easier procedures in accordance with their needs
Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program has helped 24,770 families registered on its Real Estate Development Fund list with housing options and finance solutions during April. This includes 7,990 families who live in their own homes.

The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom since the start of the year reached 130,502, of which 44,000 have already moved into their houses. Other families preferred the under-construction housing units in major residential areas, residential lands and self-building options.

This comes within Sakani’s on-going efforts in light of the preventive health measures adopted by the authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“24,000 under-construction housing units have been reserved in 2020 and 33,000 residential units have been delivered to beneficiaries across the Kingdom,” Sakani clarified in a statement, noting: “More than 44,000 families benefitted from subsidized mortgage loans for finished housing units, while 29,000 families benefitted from subsidized mortgage loans in the self-building category.”

The program is continuing to serve families wishing to own a property through Sakani’s mobile application and website. It also displays the beneficiaries’ national ID numbers on https://sakani-names.housing.sa/, and the electronic platform, which provides detailed information regarding the various housing options.

“The program will continue to provide eligible Saudi families with a wider range of options through easier procedures in accordance with their needs, desires and capabilities. This comes within the ministry’s keenness to accelerate the delivery of housing units to beneficiaries, in line with the housing program, which is one of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that aim at raising the proportion of residential ownership to 70 percent,” said Ministry of Housing spokesman Saif bin Salem Al-Suwailem.

“In order to provide suitable housing options, Sakani is still working on 58 residential projects in partnership with real estate developers across the Kingdom. The prices of these units are favorable and range between SR250,000 ($66,545) and SR750,000. The construction process of these units takes into account the quality of the finished product and strictly respects construction stages and due dates,” Al-Suwailem added.

“Most of these projects are found in the suburbs of modern residential areas where different housing units such as villas, apartments and townhouses benefit from the availability of an array of facilities and services.”

Topics: Sakani Program

Employees lack cyber protection amid working from home boom

Good cyber hygiene includes strong passwords, backing up data. (Supplied)
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Employees lack cyber protection amid working from home boom

  Phishing attacks and compromised WiFi among risks
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Working from home has boomed during the coronavirus outbreak, but a new survey said that 73 percent of employees had not received cybersecurity guidance for remote working.

Phishing emails related to COVID-19, increased spam, connecting to compromised WiFi spots and the use of shadow IT by employees were some of the threats and risks of homeworking identified by the survey, which interviewed 6,000 people around the world. Accidentally downloading malicious content from an email could lead to devices being infected and business data being compromised.

“To avoid such risks, it is important for organizations to educate staff about cybersecurity,” said the survey from global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. The survey added that, while employees took on the massive shift of working from home, it was important for businesses to ensure staff could work as they usually would.

Andrey Dankevich, a senior product marketing manager at Kaspersky, said: “It is hard to keep things ‘business as usual’ when everything needs to change so dramatically. While employees are trying to get along with the new reality of working from home, IT and cybersecurity teams are under pressure to enable them to continue working safely. Cyber-incidents can only add difficulties to this challenge, so it is important to remain vigilant and make sure remote working is also secure working.”

In order to promote secure remote working Kaspersky recommended that employees know who to contact when facing a security issue, employers should pay special attention to employees who had to work from personal devices and provide them with dedicated policy and security recommendations, schedule basic security awareness training online, and cover essential practices such as switching on password protection, encrypting work devices and ensuring data was backed up.

“The need for teleworking is proliferating amid COVID-19, and getting momentum with the exponential escalation of infected cases and mortalities around the world,” Muhammad Khurram Khan, a cybersecurity professor at King Saud University in Riyadh, told Arab News.

Home networks were often less secure than internal networks of organizations and could put employees at greater risk of cyberattacks, with the majority of people never being trained to work remotely in a secure manner during an unexpected situation, added Khan, who is also the founder and CEO of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies & Research in Washington D.C.

Most organizations which were now forced to work remotely due to COVID-19 were harboring unprecedented cybersecurity threats from malicious actors, he said. Business organizations were more focused on improving the technology and processes while overlooking the human aspect, which was considered to be the weakest link in the security chain.

Statistics showed that an alarming percentage of data breaches occurred as a result of human error and the negligence of basic cybersecurity practices and awareness, he said, so cybersecurity should be considered a critical business issue. An effective cybersecurity awareness program and guidelines specifically designed for teleworking could help reduce the risk of cyber threats aimed at exploiting the human element.

Khan suggested that organizations train and educate their employees about good cyber hygiene practices such as keeping all software up to date, installing a home firewall and antivirus software, using secure Wi-Fi, choosing strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, backing up data regularly, being wary of COVID-19 scams, reporting any suspicious incidents, and being vigilant of all unsolicited emails and attachments, which could contain malicious software or could be used for phishing scams.

Topics: Coronaviirus cyber attacks

