You are here

  • Home
  • Manila police chief’s lockdown birthday bash sparks probe

Manila police chief’s lockdown birthday bash sparks probe

1 / 3
A policeman bumps fists with the Metro Manila police chief during his birthday celebration in this Facebook photo posted by the National Capital Region Police public information office. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Debold Sinas joins other revelers at a gathering on May 8 to mark his birthday at a police camp. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Debold Sinas blows out a candle on his birthday cake during a gathering at a police camp on May 8. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bsgah

Updated 32 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila police chief’s lockdown birthday bash sparks probe

  • Party had around 50 guests and nobody wore face masks
Updated 32 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A birthday bash held for Manila’s police chief during the coronavirus lockdown is being probed, the National Bureau of Investigation said Saturday.

According to excerpts from the charge sheet and investigation notes, partygoers gathered in the early evening of May 8 to celebrate the 55th birthday of Major General Debold Sinas and without mandatory face masks “when the entire national capital region was still under Enhanced Community Quarantine.”

Sinas has until May 20 to submit a written explanation about the incident. 

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Internal Affairs Service filed a case on Friday against Sinas and 18 other police officers. It alleged that the party violated stringent physical distancing measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

Sinas has been named in the charge sheet along with five brigadier generals, eight colonels, one lieutenant colonel, two majors, and two corporals. Photos of his party went viral on social media after being posted on an official police force Facebook page.

Some of the images showed police officers giving red roses to Sinas, who was seated at a table with six other people. Nobody was wearing face masks. There were reported to be around 50 people at the party.

Former PNP chief Panfilo Lacson, who is now a senator, said on Friday that Sinas had set a bad example.

“As a result, he has been bashed, criticized and pilloried both on social and mainstream media for the incident, even as he has since apologized and regretted his indiscretion.”

While President Rodrigo Duterte agreed that Sinas’ lockdown birthday bash was wrong, he would let the investigation determine what course of action to take against Sinas, said presidential palace spokesman Harry Roque.As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 12,305 coronavirus infection cases in the Philippines, which includes 231 police force personnel, with 2,561 recoveries and 817 deaths.

Thousands have been arrested for violating quarantine rules. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 15 and the Metro Manila area has emerged as a virus hotspot.

Topics: Manila Philippine National Police (PNP)

Related

Special
World
Typhoon forces evacuation of hundreds of thousands in Philippines
Special
World
Typhoon Ambo continues to batter Philippines

Bangladeshi inventors hope anti-virus fabric can wipe out pandemic

Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladeshi inventors hope anti-virus fabric can wipe out pandemic

  • ‘Corona Block’ claimed to kill 99 percent of coronavirus in two minutes
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi health experts have praised the “timely” creation of an “anti-virus fabric” that inventors claim can destroy the coronavirus.

The “Corona Block Fabric” was developed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd. (Z&Z) after more than two months’ research.

“We’ve added a unique solution, produced by a Switzerland-based chemical company, which kills 99 percent of the coronavirus within two minutes and 100 percent within 10 minutes,” Anol Rayhan, the firm’s brand manager, told Arab News on Saturday.

The brand has received certification from the US-based Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and its Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the EU’s Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA), and from the UK, allowing the product to be marketed in the US, Canada and European markets as a “non-toxic and environment-friendly product.”

“We began the research work and development of the fabric right after the outbreak. It took us nearly two and a half months to get the desired results,” Rayhan said.

Inventors are hoping the fabric can be used to produce shirts, trousers, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) that can be exported across the globe.

The hard work seems to have paid off, Rayhan said, with Z&Z receiving “a massive response from several top brands around the world.”

“We received queries from more than 100 top brands, which include H&M, Marks & Spencer and Tesco, and hope to start large-scale production after Eid,” he said.

The first consignment of half a million masks, which were made using the unique fabric, was ordered by Dubai-based United Holdings and is expected to reach the UAE before Eid this month.

While the anti-virus fabric is costlier than normal cloth used for such purposes, Z&Z said that it “more durable and can withstand several rinse cycles.”

“Our costs will be around 15 to 20 percent higher than the regular price, and it will endure a soap wash of 30 times,” Rayhan said.

Public health experts lauded the “timely” invention, adding that it could provide a “source of relief” for people around the world.  

“Now the world needs reusable PPE. If the producers can keep the price at an affordable range, it will help many countries of the world, especially developing nations, in fighting the epidemic,” Prof. Dr. Amanullah Ferdous from Dhaka University told Arab News.

Topics: Bangladesh Pandemic Coronaviirus

Related

World
Bangladeshi factories’ reopening risks spike in virus case
World
Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Coronavirus pandemic a turning point in business history, says leading Saudi executive
Manila police chief’s lockdown birthday bash sparks probe
Bangladeshi inventors hope anti-virus fabric can wipe out pandemic
Kabul shrugs after US says troop pullout ‘on track’
Saudi education ministry defies pandemic, completes 2nd semester

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.