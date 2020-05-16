You are here

Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi, secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat for the G20

Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi
Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi, secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat for the G20

Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi has been an adviser at the Royal Court since December 2018. He is also the secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat for the G20.

In 2001 he graduated from the College of Engineering at King Abdul Aziz University with a bachelor’s in production engineering and mechanical systems design. 

Two years later he got a master’s degree in international business management from King’s College London. He obtained a doctorate in financial economics and corporate governance from the same university in 2008.

Toonsi has worked as manager on international corporate governance projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Qatar. The projects mainly involved reviewing work compliance with local and global corporate governance regulations. His tasks were to recommend remedial actions to higher management.

Toonsi was an adviser at the crown prince’s court from 2013 for two years. His role was to provide technical, administrative and regulatory support, and to verify the application of governance standards in councils and committees chaired by the crown prince. Toonsi is the secretary-general of the boards of directors for megaprojects which have been launched by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund: Qiddiya, Neom, AMAALA and the Red Sea Project.

He is also a board member of the Royal Commission for AlUla and the National Center for Performance Measurement.

In June 2018, he was appointed as a member of the board of directors of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

Saudi minister chairs virtual news agency forum

Updated 17 May 2020
SPA

Saudi minister chairs virtual news agency forum

Updated 17 May 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s acting media minister, Majid Al-Qasabi, on Saturday chaired a virtual forum about the role of news agencies in supporting anti-coronavirus efforts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Qasabi is chairman of the executive council of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), which hosted the forum to highlight the role of the agencies as reliable sources of information in spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. 

The forum  provided an opportunity for the news agencies to exchange their experiences in disseminating knowledge and truthful information, in addition to combating fake news and rumors.

It was attended by the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen; the president of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Bandar Hajjar; the director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Dr. Salim Al-Malik; the directors of news agencies in OIC countries, and permanent representatives to the OIC.

Al-Qasabi said that the world was experiencing unprecedented exceptional circumstances because of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected all aspects of life and required concerted efforts by the international community to find a vaccine.

Among the efforts was the call by Saudi Arabia to hold an extraordinary G20 summit to discuss ways of coordinating the global push to combat the pandemic.

Al-Qasabi launched the annual program of virtual activities and training, which will benefit 2,200 media professionals from OIC countries, during the forum.

UNA, formerly known as the International Islamic News Agency, is an OIC specialist institution that was set up more than four decades ago. It is headquartered in Jeddah and aims to highlight Islamic cultural heritage, enhance ties among OIC member states, advance professional links and technical cooperation among agencies, as well as promote Muslim awareness toward political, economic and social issues.

