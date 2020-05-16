Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi has been an adviser at the Royal Court since December 2018. He is also the secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat for the G20.

In 2001 he graduated from the College of Engineering at King Abdul Aziz University with a bachelor’s in production engineering and mechanical systems design.

Two years later he got a master’s degree in international business management from King’s College London. He obtained a doctorate in financial economics and corporate governance from the same university in 2008.

Toonsi has worked as manager on international corporate governance projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Qatar. The projects mainly involved reviewing work compliance with local and global corporate governance regulations. His tasks were to recommend remedial actions to higher management.

Toonsi was an adviser at the crown prince’s court from 2013 for two years. His role was to provide technical, administrative and regulatory support, and to verify the application of governance standards in councils and committees chaired by the crown prince. Toonsi is the secretary-general of the boards of directors for megaprojects which have been launched by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund: Qiddiya, Neom, AMAALA and the Red Sea Project.

He is also a board member of the Royal Commission for AlUla and the National Center for Performance Measurement.

In June 2018, he was appointed as a member of the board of directors of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.