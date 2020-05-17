You are here

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Thailand relaxed measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic and has shortened curfew hours and allowed some businesses to reopen beginning May 17. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.
The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday.
Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated. About 2,856 patients have recovered.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

Venezuela sees its largest one-day coronavirus increase

AP

  • The 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses
AP
CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death. Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.
While Venezuela has reported relatively few cases so far, health experts say its hospitals are especially vulnerable to being overwhelmed. Venezuela is in a deep political and economic crisis that has left its health care system in a shamble.
President Nicolás Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases, and he recently extended it until mid-June, hoping to contain the virus’ spread.
Officials say that 35 of Saturday’s cases involved people returning to Venezuela, including several on a flight from Peru.

