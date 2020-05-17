You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea reports 13 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reports 13 new coronavirus cases

After weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea’s daily jump marked an average of about 30 for several days. (Yonhap via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkn8x

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

South Korea reports 13 new coronavirus cases

  • After weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea’s daily jump marked an average of about 30 for several days
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning.
The additional figures released Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 11,050 with 262 deaths.
The agency says 9,888 of them have recovered and that 17,660 were under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.
After weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea’s daily jump marked an average of about 30 for several days, mostly associated with nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district. But the daily increase marked 19 on Saturday.
The disease control agency did not immediately say how many of the 13 new cases were linked to nightlife spots in Itaewon.

Topics: Coronavirus South Korea

Related

World
South Korea, China, Japan to hold video meeting on coronavirus
World
South Korea’s Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound

Venezuela sees its largest one-day coronavirus increase

Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AP

Venezuela sees its largest one-day coronavirus increase

  • The 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AP
CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death. Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.
While Venezuela has reported relatively few cases so far, health experts say its hospitals are especially vulnerable to being overwhelmed. Venezuela is in a deep political and economic crisis that has left its health care system in a shamble.
President Nicolás Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases, and he recently extended it until mid-June, hoping to contain the virus’ spread.
Officials say that 35 of Saturday’s cases involved people returning to Venezuela, including several on a flight from Peru.

Latest updates

LIVE: Global war against coronavirus pandemic sees victories won, battles lost
Venezuela sees its largest one-day coronavirus increase
Authorities in Lebanon advised to reopen shops during Eid Al-Fitr
Coronavirus crisis punctures Tunisia tourism rebound
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 583 to 174,355

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.