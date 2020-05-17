You are here

  • Home
  • East Syria strikes kill 7 Iran-backed fighters: Monitor

East Syria strikes kill 7 Iran-backed fighters: Monitor

Late-night strikes on a position held by Iranian militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed seven fighters. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcgkp

Updated 17 May 2020
AFP

East Syria strikes kill 7 Iran-backed fighters: Monitor

Updated 17 May 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Late-night strikes on a position held by Iranian militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed seven fighters, a war monitor said on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes on "a base" controlled by Iranian forces and their proxies near the Syrian-Iraqi border town of Albu Kamal on Saturday night, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"The attack killed seven Iran-backed paramilitary fighters," the monitor said, also reporting material damage.
The Observatory added that military reinforcements for Iranian militias and their allies had arrived to the area days before the attack.
Iranian-backed militias and their allies command a significant presence in eastern Syria south of the Euphrates Valley.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar Al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.
Earlier this month, Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said, "Iran has nothing to do in Syria... (and) we won't stop before they leave Syria."
Bennett accused Iran of "trying to establish itself on the border with Israel to threaten Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa".
On May 5, strikes on positions held by Iran-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters.

Topics: Syria Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Iran

Related

Middle-East
Hezbollah leader says Israel turns attention to hitting missile-making sites in Syria

Wear a mask or face jail in Qatar

Updated 17 May 2020
AFP

Wear a mask or face jail in Qatar

  • Violators of Qatar’s new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000
  • More than 32,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country
Updated 17 May 2020
AFP

DOHA: Qatar on Sunday began enforcing the world’s toughest penalties of up to three years’ in prison for failing to wear masks in public, in a country with one of the highest coronavirus infection rates.
More than 32,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tiny country — 1.2 percent of the 2.75 million population — although just 15 people have died.
Only the micro-states of San Marino and the Vatican have had higher per-capita infection rates, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
Violators of Qatar’s new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000.
Drivers alone in their vehicles are exempt from the requirement, but police erected checkpoints across the capital Doha on Sunday evening to check compliance by motorists.
Most customers gathered outside money lenders on Banks Street wore masks, while others produced a face covering when asked.
“From today it’s very strict,” said Majeed, a taxi driver waiting for business in the busy pedestrian area, who wore a black mask.
Heloisa, an expat resident, saw the steep penalties as “a bit of a scare tactic.”
Wearing a mask is currently mandatory in around 50 countries, although scientists are divided on their effectiveness.
Authorities in Chad have made it an offense to be unmasked in public, on pain of 15 days in prison. In Morocco, similar rules can see violators jailed for three months and fined up to 1,300 dirhams ($130).
Qatari authorities have warned that gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan may have increased infections.
Abdullatif Al-Khal, co-chair of Qatar’s National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, said Thursday that there was “a huge risk in gatherings of families” for Ramadan meals.
“(They) led to a significant increase in the number of infections among Qataris,” he said.
Mosques, along with schools, malls, and restaurants remain closed in Qatar to prevent the disease’s spread.
But construction sites remain open as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup, although foremen and government inspectors are attempting to enforce social distancing rules.
Officials have said workers at three stadiums have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory virus. Masks have been compulsory for construction workers since April 26.
A 12-strong team of masked laborers kept their distance from one another as they worked under baking sun on a road project in Doha’s blue-collar Msheireb district on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of migrant workers were quarantined in Doha’s gritty Industrial Area after a number of infections were confirmed there in mid-March, but authorities have begun to ease restrictions.
Khal said that most new cases were among migrant workers, although there has been a jump in infections among Qataris. He said the country had not yet reached the peak of its contagion.
Rights groups have warned that laborers’ cramped living conditions, communal food preparation areas and shared bathrooms could undermine social distancing efforts and speed up the spread of the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Qatar

Related

Middle-East
Qatar’s migrant workers ‘beg for food’ amid coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Qatar coronavirus infections top 30,000

Latest updates

Spirituality-family-work, it’s mind over matter this Ramadan
Najran governor chairs virtual graduation ceremony
Saudi technology commission holds dialogue session for World Telecommunication day
Quarantine language learning: Where and how to start
Emirates Airline: No announcement made on coronavirus pandemic job cuts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.