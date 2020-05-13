You are here

Hezbollah leader says Israel turns attention to hitting missile-making sites in Syria

Hassan Nasrallah charged that Israel had been waging an "imaginary battle" against Iranian troops in Syria. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Nasrallah denied that Israeli air strikes have pushed either Hezbollah or Iran to retreat from Syria
BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that Israel is now concentrating its attacks in Syria on missile-manufacturing sites.
Israel has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. It sees the presence of Hezbollah and its ally Iran there as a strategic threat.
The heavily armed Lebanese Shiite movement has played a vital role in the war, helping Syrian President Bashar Assad reclaim much of the country.
In rare comments on Israeli attacks in Syria, Nasrallah said that with Assad firmly in control, Israel has turned its attention more recently to striking Syrian targets for precision missile manufacturing seen as a threat.
He denied that Israeli air strikes have pushed either Hezbollah or Iran to retreat from Syria, calling Israel’s insistence that they have done so “imaginary victories.”
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in April that the Israeli military was working to drive Tehran out of Syria.

UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy

  • “We may merge ministries and alter bodies. We will make changes," the UAE prime minister said
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will review the structure and size of its government as part of its strategy for dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s vice president said on Wednesday.
“We may merge ministries and alter bodies. We will make changes. We need a more agile, flexible and speedy government,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of regional tourism and business hub Dubai, said on Twitter, reporting the outcome of government meetings held Wednesday.

