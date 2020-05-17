You are here

Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry triples daily COVID-19 tests

Saudi Arabia announced 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 2,736 new cases of it on Sunday. (File/SPA)
Updated 17 May 2020
Ruba Obaid

  • Interior Ministry announces new fines for violating social distancing, attending gatherings
Updated 17 May 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry has tripled the daily number of COVID-19 tests, which explains the increase in confirmed cases in the Kingdom, said Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. 

“This will allow us to discover as many cases as possible to save lives before it’s too late,” he added. “We’ve taken this step out of our trust in our health care soldiers, who make the country’s health system strong.”

Al-Rabiah said Saudi Arabia is among the countries with the lowest mortality rate and fewest critical cases due to efficient medical efforts and protocols.

He thanked the Kingdom’s health workers for their efforts and dedication in these difficult times.

The ministry was conducting 5,000-6,000 tests daily until a month ago. That number has increased to 16,000-18,000. The total number of polymerase chain reaction tests conducted so far is 586,405.

Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said: “Our mass testing, as well as field investigation and monitoring, show us that social gatherings continue to contribute to the increase in infection cases.”

The Interior Ministry announced on Sunday new fines for violating social distancing and attending gatherings.

First-time violators will pay SR10,000 ($2,666). Facilitators of illegal gatherings, attendees and those sending invites will pay SR5,000. These fines will double when violations occur for a second time.

The Interior Ministry said if the facility where the gathering took place belongs to the private sector, it will be closed for three months, and six months if the offense is repeated.

Expats violating these regulations will be permanently expelled from the country after serving or paying the penalty imposed.

Meanwhile, 2,736 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia were announced on Sunday — 22 percent are female, 9 percent are children and 40 percent are Saudis. 

Of the new cases, 557 were recorded in Makkah, 488 in Riyadh, 392 in Madinah, 357 in Jeddah and 286 in Dammam. 

The total number of cases recorded is 54,752. There are currently 28,718 active cases, with 202 in critical condition.

The Health Ministry announced that 2,056 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 25,722.

The ministry also reported 10 new deaths of expats in Makkah, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Al-Kharj and Al-Niriyah, raising the toll to 312.

Saudi Arabia health officials dismiss cash for COVID-19 video rumors

Updated 18 May 2020
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

Saudi Arabia health officials dismiss cash for COVID-19 video rumors

  • Asir health directorate refutes video in which a man claims he received SR1,500 after recovering from COVID-19
  • The video sparked rumours that people were receiving the gifts after they were discharged from hospitals
Updated 18 May 2020
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Health officials in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region have dismissed claims that patients who recovered from COVID-19 received money from the government. 

A video circulating on social media showed a man emptying a bag with the Asir health directorate logo on it. He unpacked a rose, a bottle of sanitizer, chocolate bars and SR1,500 ($400).

The video sparked rumours that people were receiving the gifts after they were discharged from hospitals.

Tweeting in response to an Arab News inquiry about the accuracy of the video, Asir health directorate said people should avoid spreading such “rumors” and take the right information from official sources.

The money might have already belonged to the person in the video, the directorate said in the message, which was retweeted by the health ministry.

Comments from Twitter users varied from dry humor to those who demanded that the man is punished.

“We have been stuck in our houses since the curfew was ordered, why should they not give us money like the man in the video?” one user replied.

Faisal, another user, said: “These people have nothing to do and they want to gain fame.”

Another tweeted: “The health ministry announced that 25,722 COVID-19 cases have recovered. If we believe that the health ministry gives money to recovered people, we can say that it has spent more than SR38.5 million on them. This is really ridiculous.

“Logic says that such a big amount of money could have been given to the health heroes who expose their lives to dangers in their attempts to save people’s lives.”

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecution has repeatedly said that information related to the coronavirus pandemic should always be taken from its official sources as a “moral commitment and legal responsibility.”

Such action “goes against the great efforts being implemented to fight COVID-19, and can cause fear among people,” the public prosecution said.

Topics: Coronavirus SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY Ministry of health Saudi Arabia Asir Asir region

