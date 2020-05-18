Bombs kill 7 in shelter for displaced in Libya

Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours

RIYADH: Houthi forces have made 105 ceasefire violations in Yemen within 24 hours, the Arab coalition supporting the war-torn country's legitimate government said late on Sunday.

The statement, carried by Al Ekhbariya television network, also said the militia have made 3,564 violations since the peace agreement was announced last month.

The Saudi-led coalition extended its unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month on April 24 despite the lack of reciprocation by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The coalition said it is committed to the ceasefire and supports the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Griffiths had been pushing for a ceasefire involving all parties in the troubled Arab nation to give way to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Instead of responding to the ceasefire call, Houthi militia have looted medical supplies sent to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Al Hadi had said.

The Aden-based government on Saturday said that the total number of confirmed cases in areas under its control rose to 122, including 18 deaths after 37 new cases were detected in Aden, Hadramout and Lahj during the past two days.