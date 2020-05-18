You are here

  • Home
  • Tiffs over mask-wearing trouble US airlines too

Tiffs over mask-wearing trouble US airlines too

Passengers board an American Airlines flight to Charlotte in New York City. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsfnp

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Tiffs over mask-wearing trouble US airlines too

  • Scientists say the risk of infection is near its highest when people spend long periods in enclosed spaces — like airplanes
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The wearing of masks to protect against the coronavirus has become such a sensitive issue in the US that airlines are struggling to impose the practice on defiant travelers in the enclosed environment of an airplane.

Johannes Eisele, an AFP photographer, experienced the problem in person.

He recently took his seat on an American Airlines flight from LaGuardia Airport in New York City — then a coronavirus hot spot — to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. He had a middle seat, wedged between two other passengers — only one of whom was wearing a mask.

As Eisele recounted it, “I asked him if he didn’t have a mask. He said, ‘Yes, I have.’ And I asked him, ‘Can you please wear it?’”

“He said he feels more comfortable without the mask and he won’t wear it.”

When Eisele told the man that “I feel more comfortable if you wear it,” his seatmate replied, “Keep your fear to yourself.”

The flight was completely full, so Eisele was unable to change seats.

The scene occurred early this month, shortly before US airlines imposed mask rules — generally exempting only passengers with medical or religious excuses, or very young children — to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At the time of boarding, say officials at American Airlines and United Airlines, the rule is clear: No passenger can board a flight unless he or she has a mask on.

The problem occurs after takeoff. Those airlines generally will, if necessary to avoid confrontation, allow people to remove masks while in flight. They are allowed to do so as well, of course, while eating or drinking.

If a passenger’s refusal to wear a face covering causes a disturbance, a United spokesman told AFP, “we’ve counseled our flight attendants to use their de-escalation skills.”

He added, “They do have the flexibility to re-seat customers on the aircraft,” though that does not work on a sold-out flight.

“Our employees are not expected to control the personal behaviors of customers,” said a Southwest spokesman. The airline does provide masks in airports and onboard planes but will not “deny boarding based solely upon a customer not wearing a mask.”

Topics: American Airlines COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
US airlines slash flights over coronavirus crisis
Not enough pilots to go around as US airlines go on hiring spree

American economy may need vaccine for full recovery: Fed’s Powell

Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
AFP

American economy may need vaccine for full recovery: Fed’s Powell

  • It’s going to take a while for us to get back, says Powell
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The world’s top economy may not see a full recovery without a vaccine to treat COVID-19, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday.

After more than 30 million jobs were destroyed, as businesses were shuttered nationwide, the central bank chief warned it may take time to return to normal.

“I think you’ll see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year,” Powell said in an interview with the CBS news program “60 Minutes,” part of which was broadcast Sunday morning.

But “it’s going to take a while for us to get back,” he said. “It could stretch through the end of next year. We really don’t know.”

Asked about the need for a vaccine to treat the illness and put a stop to the coronavirus pandemic, Powell stressed the importance of consumers to the economy.

“For the economy to fully recover, people will have to be fully confident and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine,” he said.

The Fed rushed in even before the economic lockdowns were fully in place, slashing the benchmark lending rate and pumping trillions of dollars into the financial system and into lending programs to support corporations, small- and medium-sized business and state and local governments.

But Powell has repeatedly said the economy likely will need more government spending to support workers and businesses to allow the economy to recover, beyond the nearly $3 trillion already approved by Congress.

Topics: US economy Coronavirus US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Related

World
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid virus
World
Trump lauds US economy in Davos, says little on climate woes

Latest updates

Tiffs over mask-wearing trouble US airlines too
American economy may need vaccine for full recovery: Fed’s Powell
Jordan, Palestine ponder joint suspension of Israel agreements
Amazon becomes the most scrutinized company
Bombs kill 7 in shelter for displaced in Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.