Tributes pour in for Lebanese actress Jessy Abdo after father died in tragic house fire

Jessy Abdo has not yet confirmed the trending news. (Instagram)
Tributes pour in for Lebanese actress Jessy Abdo after father died in tragic house fire

DUBAI: The father of Lebanese singer and actress Jessy Abdo died on Sunday after a fire broke out in his Beirut apartment, according to ET Bilarabi. 

It is reported that Abdo, who is currently in the UAE shooting for her Ramadan series “Baed Heen,” found out about her father’s death on social media. She was told a fire erupted in her family house, but after the news circulated on various platforms, her brother had to break the tragic news to her.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abdo’s mother, who was also at home, suffocated and was sent to the hospital at which she is now recovering.

Despite travel restrictions, the star is expected to travel back to Lebanon on Tuesday after health measures were taken to protect the celebrity from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.


Abdo has not yet confirmed the trending news. 

A number of Arab celebrities sent their condolences to the 32-year-old star for her father’s tragic death.  

“Death is difficult, and nothing can make up for the loss of your father. May God have mercy on him,” Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram wrote on Twitter. 

“My sincere condolences to you my dear Jesse Abdo for your painful loss … I hope that God grants him his mercy and gives you patience,” Syrian actress Amal Arafa wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t know what to say… My deepest condolences to my friend, my sister and my love for the loss of her dear father George,” Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn wrote on Instagram. 

 

YouTubers in Saudi Arabia attempt to set world record for largest virtual Iftar

Iraqi Noor Stars, American-Sudanese Omar Hussein, The Saudi Reporters and Saudi Mohamed Moshaya, Anasala Family and Asrar Aref are all taking part in the iftar. (YouTube)
YouTubers in Saudi Arabia attempt to set world record for largest virtual Iftar

DUBAI: Six Arab YouTubers in Saudi Arabia are set to host a virtual iftar from their homes on Tuesday, allowing friends, family and fans to connect online while adhering to social distancing restrictions in the Kingdom due to COVID-19. 

The content creators —Iraqi Noor Stars, American-Sudanese Omar Hussein, The Saudi Reporters and Saudi Mohamed Moshaya, Anasala Family and Asrar Aref – will also attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most Views for an Iftar YouTube Livestream Globally.” 

The live stream, that will begin at 6 p.m. (Saudi time), is set to take place on Moshaya’s YouTube channel and will go on for an hour. 

“Ramadan is usually a time where friends and family gather in mosques and homes to break the fast and pray together,” said Moshaya, who has been filming videos with his family since 2010, in a released statement. 

“However with this global pandemic, Ramadan this year feels very different, which is why I decided to enlist a couple of my friends in the YouTube community to come together and turn this moment of isolation into celebration,” added Moshaya, the host of the virtual iftar.

For Abdullah and Abdulaziz Bakr, who make up The Saudi Reporters, YouTube “has always instilled the sense of togetherness in us.” 

“As The Saudi Reporters we always love to make history and reach impossible goals, so we are very excited and honored to be a part of this experience,” the duo said.

“And as content creators and YouTubers we love entertaining people, and especially in these difficult times we feel it’s our duty to do whatever we can to help people get through this pandemic even with something as small as drawing a smile on people’s faces.” 

