You are here

  • Home
  • Silent partners: The Third Line pairs artists up in latest exhibition

Silent partners: The Third Line pairs artists up in latest exhibition

Work by Ala Ebtekar and Nima Nabavi on display in 'There Is Fiction In The Space Between' (Courtesy of The Third Line)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7fty

Updated 18 May 2020
Adam Grundey

Silent partners: The Third Line pairs artists up in latest exhibition

  • For ‘There Is Fiction In The Space Between,’ the gallery paired works from its artists in various — and surprising — ways
Updated 18 May 2020
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: 2020 is a “momentous” year for Dubai-based gallery The Third Line, head of exhibitions Sybel Vasquez tells Arab News. In March, the gallery was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that plans had to be changed — and quickly. Like many other galleries and museums around the world, The Third Line took its exhibitions online. But it was still important to mark the anniversary with something special.

“I had to think of a way to bring together all of the artists that the gallery had successfully represented and nurtured over the years while also taking a deep and meaningful dive into the breadth of its program,” Vasquez explains. “There was no easy way to do this without risking a sensory overload.”

Vasquez came up with the idea of pairing selected works from the gallery’s roster of artists. “I had been very interested in the way artworks are selected and put together for exhibitions, and the dialogue that is intended between them by the curators,” she says. “It was important to steer clear of a hefty concept and give way instead to something more personal, like the imagination. It was also very exciting to look at artworks which would likely never have been shown together otherwise.”

Vasquez is keen to stress that there is “no right or wrong way to interpret the paintings.” The pairings are intended to spark contemplation and curiosity — not necessarily as puzzles to be solved.  

“What ties them together is the concepts that they bounce off each other, as if in each pairing was an exhibition of its own,” she says. “There are clues, certainly, but these can take you any way you choose.”

The title of the exhibition is another indication of the intent behind it. “There Is Fiction In The Space Between” (which can be viewed online until the end of May) is, Vasquez explains, a line from a Tracy Chapman song (“Telling Stories”).

“I love this song, and that line prompted me to think of exhibitions as a more ludic experience. It’s also important to think of a title (to) serve as the first and most important clue as to what the exhibition might be about. I thought this title would do just that.”

Here, Vasquez talks us through some of the pairings on show in the exhibition.

Sophia Al-Maria & Abbas Akhavan

The two Sophia Al-Maria prints selected for this pairing (‘Certified’ and ‘Greenhouse Glow’) were taken from a larger series where the artist looked at 21st-century hyper-consumerist behavior by juxtaposing military words with cosmetic vernacular. The result is ironic. Abbas Akhavan often looks at nature and various habitats to investigate society’s behavior within itself and towards its environment — so his practice is not too dissimilar, but comes from a very different angle. I pulled two of Sophia’s prints that alluded to the environment and — next to Abbas’ ink drawing of a palm leaf — let it become something else to ponder over.

Farah Al-Qasimi & Youssef Nabil

They are both photographers — their respective practices pivot around the investigation of portraiture and tradition. Yet the pairing of these two artworks couldn’t be more ironic — although you have to look at the title of Farah’s work (“Curtain Shop”) against Youssef’s portrait of Alicia Keys to find the irony...

Rana Begum & Farhad Moshiri

From an aesthetic standpoint the two works could have been created together intentionally, but their respective methods tell a different story. On the one hand you have Rana Begum’s reflectors, which evoke industry and minimalism, while Farhad Moshiri’s “Blocks” was made using the technique of hand-embroidering beads — a traditional method he’s used in a lot of his work to illustrate the cultural dichotomy of contemporary Iran.

Jordan Nassar & Tarek Al-Ghoussein

This pairing was very unexpected but extremely exciting because it was coincidental. I found that, in both works, the artists had captured, or represented, an idyllic fictional landscape. And, in both works, that landscape sits in a rectangular frame amidst a monochromatic surrounding. 

Slavs And Tatars & Fouad Elkoury

Fouad Elkoury’s work often documents the tender, tragic and sometimes ironic marks we leave on the spaces we inhabit or leave behind. And I thought this particular photograph was a great illustration of Slavs & Tatars’ series “Love Letters” in which they explained they investigate language “as a source of man’s greatest achievements and yet a cause of his tragic failures.”

Topics: art exhibition The Third Line gallery Arab art Arab artist

Related

Lifestyle
Farah Al-Qasimi explores spirituality and Gulf history in latest film ‘Um Al Naar’
Lifestyle
The Breakdown: Artist Rana Begum talks us through 'No. 799Floats'

ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification on Apple Watch coming to Saudi Arabia

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification on Apple Watch coming to Saudi Arabia

  • Will be available in the next software update with iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5
Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

An ECG Apple Watch app is to be released in Saudi Arabia in the next software update with iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5, the company announced on Monday.

The feature marks the first direct-to-consumer product that enables customers to take an electrocardiogram right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heart beat and helping to provide critical data to physicians. 

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch Series 1 or later will also occasionally check heart rhythms in the background and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified. The ECG app and the irregular rhythm notification feature have received approval as Class IIa medical devices by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, through the Medical Device Marketing Authorization (MDMA) process.

The ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature will help users identify signs of AFib, the most common form of irregular rhythm. When left untreated, AFib is one of the leading conditions that can result in stroke, the second most common cause of death around the world.

“Apple Watch has helped so many people around the world and we are humbled that it has become such an important part of our customers’ lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “With the release of these heart features, Apple Watch takes the next step in empowering people with more information about their health.”

“We are confident in the ability of these features to help users have more informed conversations with their physicians,” said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health. “With the ECG app and irregular rhythm notification feature, customers will be able to better understand aspects of their heart health in a more meaningful way.”

ECG App

New electrodes built into the back crystal and Digital Crown on Apple Watch Series 4 and later work together with the ECG app to enable customers to take an ECG similar to a single-lead reading. To take an ECG recording at any time or following an irregular rhythm notification, users launch the new ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 and later and hold their finger on the Digital Crown. As the user touches the Digital Crown, the circuit is completed and electrical signals across their heart are measured. After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified as either AFib, sinus rhythm, low or high heart rate or inconclusive. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored securely in the Health app on iPhone. Users can share a PDF of the results with physicians.

Irregular Rhythm Notification

Using the optical heart sensor in Apple Watch Series 1 or later, the irregular rhythm notification feature will occasionally check the user’s heart rhythm in the background for signs of an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be AFib and alerts the user with a notification if an irregular rhythm is detected on five rhythm checks over a minimum of 65 minutes.

The ECG app’s ability to accurately classify an ECG recording into AFib and sinus rhythm was validated in a clinical trial of around 600 participants. Rhythm classification from a gold standard 12-lead ECG by a cardiologist was compared to the rhythm classification of a simultaneously collected ECG from the ECG app. The study found the ECG app on Apple Watch demonstrated 98.3 percent sensitivity in classifying AFib and 99.6 percent specificity in classifying sinus rhythm in classifiable recordings. In the study, 87.8 percent of recordings could be classified by the ECG app.

The irregular rhythm notification feature was studied in the Apple Heart Study. With over 400,000 participants, the Apple Heart Study was the largest screening study on atrial fibrillation ever conducted, also making it one of the largest cardiovascular trials to date. A subset of the data from the Apple Heart Study was used to support approval of the irregular rhythm notification feature in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.  In that sub-study, of the participants that received an irregular rhythm notification on their Apple Watch while simultaneously wearing an ECG patch, 80 percent showed AFib on the ECG patch and 98 percent showed AFib or other clinically relevant arrhythmias.

To enable these new heart features, customers will be taken through an onscreen setup that includes details about who can use these features, what the features can and cannot do, what results users may get, how to interpret those results, and clear instructions for what to do if users are feeling symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

Topics: Apple apps

Related

Corporate News
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro gets Magic Keyboard
Media
Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch

Latest updates

Arab countries of North Africa feel coronavirus’ economic pain
Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar prison conditions as COVID-19 sweeps through inmates
South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for coronavirus
ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification on Apple Watch coming to Saudi Arabia
UK envoy urged to visit Zaghari-Ratcliffe on furlough

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.