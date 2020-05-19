Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi steps off schedule

DUBAI:The coronavirus, its related lockdowns, and the cancelation of major fashion weeks in June and July has the fashion industry questioning its strategies. Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi is the latest brand to try something new and make some changes to her contemporary brand. This week, the Dubai-based womenswear label announced that it would be “leaving behind” the old version of themselves and move off schedule until further notice.
“We are now on the brink of a new normal and as we pace towards the future together, we aim to use this time to be mindful as we adapt and innovate in this ever-changing fashion climate,” said the Jeddah-born designer in a statement. “Humbly leaving the old behind us, we decided that scheduled calendars on collection releases are no longer the fundamentals of creating authentically curated pieces from our house.”
She added, “We will drop collections at our own pace, creating timeless pieces for our customers; pieces to love and enjoy continuously at all times.”
Earlier this month, Saudi couturier Mohammed Ashi also announced that he would no longer be following the fashion week schedule, and instead release his collections at his own pace and when he feels that they are ready. The Saudi designers follow in the footsteps of Saint Laurent, which announced that it would move off the fashion week schedule for the remainder of 2020 and “take ownership of its calendar and launch its collections following a plan conceived with an up-to-date perspective, driven by creativity.”