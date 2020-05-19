Jordan completes second phase of repatriation flights amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Jordan has completed the second phase of returning its citizens home from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency Petra reported.
The total number of repatriation flights in phase 2, rose to 18, with a total of 3,572 passengers, according to airports security and protection Director Brigadier General Khaled Shantir.
“This achievement came after high-level coordination between the JAF units and formations and all the security agencies and state institutions concerned to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” Shantir said.
He added that the armed forces had taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the Kingdom.
