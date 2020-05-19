Jordan completes second phase of repatriation flights amid coronavirus pandemic

You are here

Airports security and protection Director Brigadier General Khaled Shantir said the armed forces had taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the Kingdom. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 May 2020
  • The total number of repatriation flights in phase 2, rose to 18
DUBAI: Jordan has completed the second phase of returning its citizens home from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency Petra reported.
The total number of repatriation flights in phase 2, rose to 18, with a total of 3,572 passengers, according to airports security and protection Director Brigadier General Khaled Shantir.
“This achievement came after high-level coordination between the JAF units and formations and all the security agencies and state institutions concerned to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” Shantir said.
He added that the armed forces had taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the Kingdom.

Syrian government orders seizure of assets of Assad’s cousin Makhlouf

Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
  • Public rift is a rare confrontation at the very top of the Syrian elite
  • Makhlouf helped to finance Assad's war effort, and is under US and EU sanctions
BEIRUT: The Syrian government ordered the seizure of assets belonging to President Bashar Assad’s cousin Rami Makhlouf, one of Syria’s richest men, as well as his wife and children, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.
The document, stamped May 19 and signed by the Syrian finance minister, said the “precautionary seizure” aimed to guarantee payment of sums owned to the Syrian telecom regulatory authority.
Once at the heart of Assad’s inner circle, Makhlouf has quarrelled with the authorities over funds which the government says are owed by his mobile phone company Syriatel. The unprecedented public tussle has uncovered a rare rift in the ruling elite.
Makhlouf has addressed the dispute in three extraordinary online video messages in which he has appealed to Assad himself to help save his firm. In his last message, released on Sunday, Makhlouf said he had been told to quit as the head of Syriatel.
The government says Syriatel owes 134 billion pounds, around $77 million at the current exchange rate on the parallel market.
Makhlouf on Tuesday posted a letter dated May 18 denying allegations by the Ministry of Telecoms that Syriatel had rejected payment of amounts it was required to pay in a dispute over its license.
Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of Assad, played a big role in financing Assad’s war effort in the conflict under way since 2011, Western officials have said. He is under US and EU sanctions.
In addition to telecoms, his business empire spans real estate, construction and oil trading.
Syria experts say the row could mark the first major rift in decades within the family that has ruled the country since Assad’s father Hafez took power 50 years ago.

