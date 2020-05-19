You are here

UK invests extra £85m in vaccine drive

The money will be split between projects at Oxford University and Imperial College London. (File/AFP)
LONDON: The British government will invest an additional £85 million ($103 million) in research and development for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced the additional funds, which bring total UK investment in developing a vaccine to over £250 million.

The money will be split between projects at Oxford University and Imperial College London, which Sharma said are “two of the world’s frontrunners to develop a vaccine.”

The additional funds come as Oxford University and pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca struck a “commercialization and manufacturing” deal that would see 100 million vaccines produced should their inoculation prove effective.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca deal, Sharma said, means “we’re able to make the vaccines available to developing countries at the lowest possible cost.” However, he promised, “the UK will be first to get access.”

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine tracker has recorded over 150 vaccines in development globally, but only 15 that have started human trials, the majority of which are in China, the US and the UK.

Meanwhile, a study by British universities Southampton and Surrey, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, has found that vitamin D deficiency may put patients at higher risk of death from COVID-19.

Robert Brown of the McCarrison Society, a nutrition think tank, said this may explain why ethnic minorities, who are more likely to be vitamin D deficient than white people, experience higher mortality rates from the virus.

Independent enquiry

Over 100 countries — including the EU member states, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India — are backing an Australia-led motion at the World Health Assembly for an independent enquiry into the global response to the pandemic.

The US was not a signatory to the motion, but President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of China and its handling of the outbreak.

While the motion does not specifically name China, it will seek to “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population,” potentially shining a spotlight on the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump threatened Monday to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization unless “substantive improvements” were made within the next 30 days.
Washington suspended funding to the WHO in mid-April, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Trump tweeted images of a letter he sent to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informing the director-general that “if the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization.”

