London transport operator secures $1.95 billion government funding

The British government said it is optimistic about reaching a deal to help rescue London’s transport operator, which has seen a big drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File/Reuters)
  • Transport for London (TfL) has lost more than 90% of fare revenue over the last two months
  • London mayor Sadiq Khan warned that bus and underground services in the British capital would be cut without urgent government funding
LONDON:  London's transport operator, which has seen a big drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus outbreak, has secured 1.6 billion pounds ($1.95 billion) of government funding, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Earlier, London mayor Sadiq Khan warned that bus and underground services in the British capital would be cut without urgent government funding to help meet the costs.
Operator Transport for London (TfL) has seen a 90 percent drop in revenue from ticket sales during the seven-week coronavirus lockdown as passenger numbers slump.
It has been paying the £600 million ($731 million, 678-million-euro) monthly operating bill from cash reserves but says the situation is no longer sustainable.
Khan said the operator was legally obliged to balance its books and without emergency funding would be forced to slash services, even as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased.
"We'd have to reduce the bus services we provide. We'd have to reduce the Tube services we provide to save money," he told LBC radio in an interview.
“Being blunt, today is the last day,” Khan said. 
“I’m hoping the government today agrees a grant ... but if they don’t, I’m very concerned about the consequences going forward,” he said, “Because we are required to keep two months’ worth of money to pay for services, we’ll have to start reducing services.”
 

Topics: Coronavirus Mayor Sadiq Khan London UK TfL

Former French president Giscard d’Estaing ‘very upset’ by sexual assault claim

Former French president Giscard d’Estaing ‘very upset’ by sexual assault claim

  • Ann-Kathrin Stracke: I decided to tell my story because I think that people should know that a French former president harassed me sexually after an interview
  • Lawyer Jean-Marc Fedida: President Valery Giscard d’Estaing is very upset and hurt by the accusation of sexual assault brought against him by Mrs. Stracke, of which he has no recollection
PARIS: France’s oldest surviving former president Valery Giscard d’Estaing is “very upset” by an accusation of sexual assault made by a German journalist and has no recollection of such an incident, his lawyer said on Thursday.
French prosecutors this week opened an investigation after claims by reporter Ann-Kathrin Stracke that Giscard d’Estaing, now 94, repeatedly touched her behind in his Paris office after an interview in 2018.
Giscard d’Estaing served as president for one term from 1974 until 1981, when he lost out on re-election to Francois Mitterrand.
“President Valery Giscard d’Estaing is very upset and hurt by the accusation of sexual assault brought against him by Mrs. Stracke, of which he has no recollection,” his lawyer Jean-Marc Fedida said in a statement.
The lawyer, issuing Giscard d’Estaing’s first official reaction to the probe, said the former president had decided not to “feed the polemic” by speaking out on the issue.
But the statement said Giscard d’Estaing was confident in the French justice system and had mandated his lawyer to take all action needed against “defamatory attacks that damage his honor.”
Stracke, 37, told AFP last week she had filed a complaint against the former leader, claiming he had placed his hands on her backside three times while they posed for a photograph together in December 2018, when he was 92.
“I decided to tell my story because I think that people should know that a French former president harassed me sexually after an interview,” said Stracke, a journalist for German public television WDR.
She took her case to Paris prosecutors on March 10 this year, backed by her employer which carried out an independent investigation into her claims.
Giscard d’Estaing ushered through a spree of radical reforms as president, legalizing abortion, liberalising divorce and reducing the voting age to 18.
He sits today on France’s Constitutional Council, the body tasked with ensuring that laws conform with the constitution.

Topics: France Valery Giscard d’Estaing Ann-Kathrin Stracke

