Syrian government orders seizure of assets of Assad's cousin Makhlouf

Makhlouf has addressed the dispute in three extraordinary online video messages in which he has appealed to Assad himself to help save his firm. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Syrian government orders seizure of assets of Assad's cousin Makhlouf

  • Public rift is a rare confrontation at the very top of the Syrian elite
  • Makhlouf helped to finance Assad's war effort, and is under US and EU sanctions
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: The Syrian government ordered the seizure of assets belonging to President Bashar Assad’s cousin Rami Makhlouf, one of Syria’s richest men, as well as his wife and children, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.
The document, stamped May 19 and signed by the Syrian finance minister, said the “precautionary seizure” aimed to guarantee payment of sums owned to the Syrian telecom regulatory authority.
Once at the heart of Assad’s inner circle, Makhlouf has quarrelled with the authorities over funds which the government says are owed by his mobile phone company Syriatel. The unprecedented public tussle has uncovered a rare rift in the ruling elite.
Makhlouf has addressed the dispute in three extraordinary online video messages in which he has appealed to Assad himself to help save his firm. In his last message, released on Sunday, Makhlouf said he had been told to quit as the head of Syriatel.
The government says Syriatel owes 134 billion pounds, around $77 million at the current exchange rate on the parallel market.
Makhlouf on Tuesday posted a letter dated May 18 denying allegations by the Ministry of Telecoms that Syriatel had rejected payment of amounts it was required to pay in a dispute over its license.
Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of Assad, played a big role in financing Assad’s war effort in the conflict under way since 2011, Western officials have said. He is under US and EU sanctions.
In addition to telecoms, his business empire spans real estate, construction and oil trading.
Syria experts say the row could mark the first major rift in decades within the family that has ruled the country since Assad’s father Hafez took power 50 years ago.

Topics: Syria Rami Makhlouf

Gaza girl, 13, teaches neighborhood children during school closure

Updated 19 May 2020
Reuters

Gaza girl, 13, teaches neighborhood children during school closure

  • Only 20 people have tested positive for the virus in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave
Updated 19 May 2020
Reuters

GAZA: In a wooden shack in the Gaza Strip, a 13-year-old girl holds classes for neighborhood children who have missed out on their studies since schools were closed in March due to the novel coronavirus crisis.
Only 20 people have tested positive for the virus in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave, where cross-border traffic has long been limited by Israel and Egypt and those entering Gaza in recent months have gone into quarantine.
Fajr Hmaid, who hopes to become a professional teacher one day, provides English, Arabic and math lessons to a class that has grown from four pupils to 15.
“I wanted to bring them here and teach them, this is my talent,” Hmaid said, wearing a white head-covering in the religiously conservative enclave.
“I have one girl in first grade. If she is absent from school for a period of time, she will forget how to grab the pen and how to write.”
Gaza teachers have also been giving lessons online during the health crisis.
Fajr’s father, Bandar Hmaid, said he was fine with the role his daughter has taken on.
“I said okay — but don’t make noise,” he said.

Topics: Gaza Palestine

