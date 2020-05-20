You are here

  • Home
  • US aid to Israel unconditional under Biden presidency: Top aide

US aid to Israel unconditional under Biden presidency: Top aide

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jay7x

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

US aid to Israel unconditional under Biden presidency: Top aide

  • ‘Biden is going to have a hard time winning the support of Arabs and Muslims this coming November’
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US aid to Israel will be unconditional under a Joe Biden presidency, a senior aide to the former vice president’s election campaign has said.
In a briefing with the Democratic Majority for Israel, Tony Blinken extolled Biden’s pro-Israel credentials and the Democratic nominee’s commitment to the bilateral partnership.
“He wouldn’t tie military assistance to Israel to any political decisions that it makes. Period. Full stop,” said Blinken. “He said it. He’s committed to it. And that would be the policy of the Biden administration.”
Biden’s former Democratic rival Bernie Sanders had proposed leveraging aid to Israel as a means to pressure it to end its abuses against the Palestinians.
Blinken said a Biden administration would also push back against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and re-engage with the UN to prevent criticism of Israel.
But Blinken said Biden opposes Israel’s annexation plans and supports a two-state solution, adding: “Any unilateral action by either side that makes what is already a very difficult prospect even more difficult is something he opposes. Annexation is exactly that kind of unilateral action.”
Blinken’s comments come at a time when the Israeli government is planning to annex large parts of occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank — a move widely rejected by the international community.
Abed Ayoub, legal director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said Biden’s position on the conflict means “he’s going to have a hard time winning the support of Arabs and Muslims this coming November. That should worry his campaign, especially in states where we have a large concentration.”

Topics: Joe Biden Israel Palestine

Related

Update
Middle-East
Palestinian president declares end to all agreements with Israel and US
Special
Middle-East
Saudi stance on Palestine issue hailed by top official

Iran team to probe Afghan torture claims

Afghan National Army officers stand guard at the site of a blast in Ghazni province, Afghanistan May 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Iran team to probe Afghan torture claims

  • Reports of the incident sparked anger in Kabul, with Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar raising the matter with Iranian officials during a “tense interaction” days later
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Tehran will set up a team to investigate an incident in which Iranian guards were alleged to have been responsible for the drowning of a group of illegal Afghan migrants earlier this month, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
“Iranian border officials refuted the findings of the government and will send a high-ranking delegation to the Afghan side for investigation,” Gran Hewad told Arab News, citing the findings of a team of Afghan Border Commissioners who were sent to Iran for an investigation.
The Afghan commissioners have handed over the investigation to diplomatic authorities based on a bilateral border agreement, he added.
“The Iranian authorities have informed Afghanistan Embassy in Tehran that they, too, have appointed a diplomatic team to address the matter further,” Hewad said.
As part of a move to draw global attention to the alleged incident which took place on May 1, several Afghans on Monday gathered outside the UN compound in the western city of Herat, which lies near the border with Iran and is home to most of the 46 migrants.
“We staged the rally because this incident was the most brutal of all and the world must take this matter seriously,” Hamid Rasa, one of the participants told Arab News by phone from Herat.
Rasa, along with several others, urged the UN to investigate the incident, with locals saying the migrants had crossed into Iran at night, and were detained, tortured and forced at gunpoint to jump into a river the next day. The Harirud River, where the alleged incident took place, forms the border between the two countries.
“Out of the 46 people involved, 13 drowned, 14 are still missing and 19 managed to survive,” Hewad said.

FASTFACTS

• Tehran blamed for torture of 46 illegal migrants.

• Iran team to probe Afghan drowning incident.

Afghan border commissioners interviewed villagers, survivors and the victims’ next of kin before sharing the evidence with their Iranian counterparts, “who rejected the findings,” he said.
Reports of the incident sparked anger in Kabul, with Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar raising the matter with Iranian officials during a “tense interaction” days later.
In recent years, Iran and Afghanistan have had uneasy ties, with Kabul complaining that Tehran uses Afghan Shiite migrants to fight its proxy wars in the Middle East, as well as providing cash and arms to Taliban insurgents fighting the Afghan government and US-led troops in Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan Iran

Related

Special
World
Ghani, chief rival ink Afghan power-sharing deal
Special
World
US blames Daesh for Afghan hospital attack

Latest updates

US aid to Israel unconditional under Biden presidency: Top aide
What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Formula
PLO official: Israel has ‘destroyed 2-state solution’
Iran team to probe Afghan torture claims
Mass evacuations as major cyclone heads for India, Bangladesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.