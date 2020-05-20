You are here

Jordan has flown home 6,855 stranded nationals since May 5

Above, King Abdullah II meets via video conferencing with government officials on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in this handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on March 22, 2020. (Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP)
  • Government-managed operation continues with its repatriation operation on May 28
DUBAI: Jordan has since May 5 repatriated 6,855 nationals who were stranded overseas due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, and are temporarily quarantined in hotel facilities in Amman the Dead Sea region.

The number Jordanian citizens being evacuated home will further rise as the government-managed operation continues with its repatriation operation on May 28, with flights being sent to Sudan, Hungary, Algeria and some Arab Gulf states to fetch them, according to Mazen Farryah, who is leading the country’s COVID-19 crisis management cell, in a report by state news agency Petra.

Coordination is underway with airlines that will arrive in the Kingdom to fly foreign nationals back home to repatriate Jordanians onboard their flights, Farryah added.

Up to 2,000 caravans have been set up in the Dead Sea region and will all be used to accommodate arrivals in third phase of the repatriation process, he said, and that “we will take into account the financial capacity of returnees, especially those who cannot afford the costs of hotels accommodation.”

An online platform dedicated to receiving return requests will be reactivated in the next two days, and a flight from Doha will be operated on Saturday to repatriate nationals stuck there.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

UAE company develops rapid COVID-19 testing technology

Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

UAE company develops rapid COVID-19 testing technology

  • QuantLase hopes to be able to roll out the product in the market in a few months
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A UAE company has developed a laser-based testing equipment that identifies coronavirus patients in seconds, further enabling the country’s aggressive screening program.

QuantLase Imaging Lab, the medical-research arm of International Holdings Company, has been testing its diagnostic equipment and recently was deployed on a large-scale trial.

“With the first 1,000 tests, we refined our experiment and then applied it to the rest of the trials,” said Dr Pramod Kumar, who leads the team of researchers at QuantLase, in a report from state news agency WAM.

“The process passed through several stages, and most recently was being trialed on a large scale, in line with current testing procedures.”

QuantLase hopes to be able to roll out the product in the market in a few months, Dr Kumar added.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

