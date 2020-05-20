Jordan has flown home 6,855 stranded nationals since May 5

DUBAI: Jordan has since May 5 repatriated 6,855 nationals who were stranded overseas due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, and are temporarily quarantined in hotel facilities in Amman the Dead Sea region.

The number Jordanian citizens being evacuated home will further rise as the government-managed operation continues with its repatriation operation on May 28, with flights being sent to Sudan, Hungary, Algeria and some Arab Gulf states to fetch them, according to Mazen Farryah, who is leading the country’s COVID-19 crisis management cell, in a report by state news agency Petra.

Coordination is underway with airlines that will arrive in the Kingdom to fly foreign nationals back home to repatriate Jordanians onboard their flights, Farryah added.

Up to 2,000 caravans have been set up in the Dead Sea region and will all be used to accommodate arrivals in third phase of the repatriation process, he said, and that “we will take into account the financial capacity of returnees, especially those who cannot afford the costs of hotels accommodation.”

An online platform dedicated to receiving return requests will be reactivated in the next two days, and a flight from Doha will be operated on Saturday to repatriate nationals stuck there.