You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan couples downsize big fat weddings as coronavirus grips

Afghan couples downsize big fat weddings as coronavirus grips

1 / 2
The wedding industry in Kabul has been hit hard, putting thousands of jobs at risk and bleeding millions from the Afghan economy. (AFP)
2 / 2
A shopkeeper displays a dress on a mannequin as he waits for customers during the government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Kabul, on May 19, 2020 (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/memyj

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Afghan couples downsize big fat weddings as coronavirus grips

  • Despite staggering levels of poverty and decades of war, Afghan weddings continue to be grand, loud affairs
  • Wedding industry in Kabul has been hit hard, putting thousands of jobs at risk and bleeding millions from the economy
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s coronavirus crisis has freed young couples in Kabul to consider something that once seemed unthinkable: downsizing their weddings.
Extravagant ceremonies with thousands of guests packed into huge halls serving multi-course feasts are a traditional rite of passage in the country.
Grooms can rack up tens of thousands of dollars in debt, while the opulent wedding halls and their suppliers have long been one of the capital’s few economic bright spots.
But with Kabul on lockdown as coronavirus cases rise, some people have pared down ceremonies that have been in the works for months.
“I have been engaged for the last two years and I was planning to get married in late March,” Latif Faramarz said.
The 26-year-old law student had been preparing to spend around $15,000 and was expecting 1,200 guests but was forced to recalibrate after wedding halls were shuttered in March due to the pandemic.
Faramarz drastically cut the guest list to 40 or 50 people and the cost to around $2,000.
“I’m not excited about downsizing my wedding, they come only once in a lifetime, it’s a joyous occasion. But I don’t have a choice,” he said.
The saving has however opened up other ways for the couple to spend their money and Faramarz now plans to study abroad with his future wife.
“Education is the best tool to climb the ladder and become successful,” he said.
Upending long-planned celebrations also means depriving Afghans — particularly women — of one of their few opportunities to celebrate en masse.
Despite staggering levels of poverty and decades of war, weddings continue to be grand, loud affairs.
Families and friends are crammed into segregated dining halls with occasional low-key dancing, while teams of stressed-out waiters ferry in mountains of food that is quickly devoured at the end of the night.
Photographers swarm around the lucky couple as they enter the hall and pose with family. Women relish the chance to don layers of make-up and wear their finest dresses.
And outside, armed guards keep a careful watch during the festivities, scanning the perimeter of the garishly lit venues that can often be seen from blocks away.
Weddings have been the occasional target of militant attacks, including a Daesh-claimed bombing in August 2019 that killed at least 80 people.
But the threat of violence has done little to temper the appetite for elaborate weddings and the financial reckoning they bring.
The price tag often plunges the poor into debt that they never escape. Grooms are also expected to pay hefty dowries and finance houses or apartments for the bride’s family.
Shir Ahmad — who asked to use a pseudonym — said he was planning to donate some of the extra cash to the poor after he cut his guest list from 1,000 people to 80.
“I wanted to have an extravagant wedding like my brothers, but my dreams have been shattered due to this virus,” said Ahmad, who will now likely host his wedding at home.
“I will donate the money set aside for the wedding to poor people in Kabul. I think it is not worth having a big party like I wished.”
And while grooms might be saving money, the wedding industry in Kabul has been hit hard, putting thousands of jobs at risk and bleeding millions from the economy.
“Our business is suffering,” said Nadir Qarghayee, who runs the wedding halls union in Kabul.
The city alone is home to 124 halls that employ up to 15,000 people, according to Qarghayee.
“It is a big economic blow to all the wedding halls. They have not operated for nearly two months, but they are still paying the rent and the salaries of the personnel and they have no income,” he said.
Holding wedding gatherings at home comes with its own risk of being caught breaking Kabul’s lockdown rules.
“I can have my party now but I think nobody will come,” said Ghulam Sarwar, after he was forced to delay his marriage.
“The government may take action if we have the ceremony and people come together.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Special graphic
World
Daesh claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63; Afghan PM says Taliban also to blame
World
At least 40 civilians at wedding party killed during nearby US-backed Afghan army raid

Quest for ‘super-duper missile’ pits US against key rivals

Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
AP

Quest for ‘super-duper missile’ pits US against key rivals

  • For decades the United States has searched for ways to get ultra-fast flight right
  • Russia last December said its first hypersonic missile unit had become operational
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: They fly at speeds of a mile a second or faster and maneuver in ways that make them extra hard to detect and destroy in flight.
President Donald Trump calls them a “super-duper missile,” though they’re better known as hypersonic weapons. And they are at the heart of Trump administration worries about China and Russia.
For decades the United States has searched for ways to get ultra-fast flight right. But it has done so in fits and starts. Now, with China and Russia arguably ahead in this chase, the Trump administration is pouring billions of dollars a year into hypersonic offense and defense.
The Pentagon makes no bones about their purpose.
“Our ultimate goal is, simply, we want to dominate future battlefields,” Mark Lewis, the Pentagon’s director of defense research and engineering for modernization, told reporters in March.
Critics argue that hypersonic weapons would add little to the United States’ ability to deter war. Some think they could ignite a new, destabilizing arms race.
Two things make these weapons special: speed and maneuverability. Speed brings surprise, and maneuverability creates elusiveness. Together, those qualities could mean trouble for missile defenses.
By generally agreed definition, a hypersonic weapon is one that flies at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. Most American missiles, such as those launched from aircraft to hit other aircraft or ground targets, travel between Mach 1 and Mach 5.
Trump occasionally mentions his interest in hypersonic weapons, sometimes without using the term. In February he told governors visiting the White House: “We have the super-fast missiles — tremendous number of the super-fast. We call them ‘super-fast,’ where they’re four, five, six, and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that because, again, Russia has some.”
And last Friday, Trump told reporters, “We have no choice, we have to do it, with the adversaries we have out there,” mentioning China and Russia. He added, “I call it the super-duper missile.” He said he “heard” it travels 17 times faster than any other US missile. “It just got the go-ahead,” he added, although the Pentagon would not comment on that.
The Pentagon is pursuing two main types of hypersonic weapons. One, called a hypersonic glide vehicle, is launched from a rocket. It then glides to a target, maneuvering at high speed to evade interception. The other is sometimes referred to as a hypersonic cruise missile. Capable of being launched from a fighter jet or bomber, it would be powered by a supersonic combustion ramjet, or scramjet, enabling the missile to fly and maneuver at lower altitudes.
On March 19, the Pentagon flight-tested a hypersonic glide vehicle at its Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. It deemed the test a success and “a major milestone toward the department’s goal of fielding hypersonic warfighting capabilities in the early- to mid-2020s.”
Unlike Russia, the United States says it is not developing hypersonic weapons for use with a nuclear warhead. As a result, a US hypersonic weapon will need to be more accurate, posing additional technical challenges.
As recently as 2017, the Pentagon was spending about $800 million on hypersonic weapon programs. That nearly doubled the following year, then rose to $2.4 billion a year later and hit $3.4 billion this year. The administration’s 2021 budget request, which has yet to be approved by Congress, requests $3.6 billion.
Although this is a priority for Pentagon spending, it could become limited by the budgetary pressures that are expected as a result of multitrillion-dollar federal spending to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
Top Pentagon officials say it’s about Russia, and even more so, China.
“By almost any metric that I can construct, China is certainly moving out ahead of us,” Lewis, the Pentagon research and engineering official, said Tuesday. “In large measure, that’s because we did their homework for them.” Basic research in this field was published by the US years ago, “and then we kind of took our foot off the gas,” although the Pentagon is now on a path to catch up and surpass China, he added.
China is pushing for hypersonic weapon breakthroughs. It has conducted a number of successful tests of the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile designed to launch hypersonic glide vehicles. According to a Congressional Research Service report in March, US intelligence analysts assess that the DF-17 missile has a range of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 miles and could be deployed this year.
Russia last December said its first hypersonic missile unit had become operational. It is the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which Moscow says can fly at Mach 27, or 27 times faster than the speed of sound, and could make sharp maneuvers to bypass missile defenses. It has been fitted to existing Soviet-built intercontinental ballistic missiles, and in the future could be fitted to the more powerful Sarmat ICBM, which is still in development.

Topics: Defense US China Russia

Related

World
Russia: First Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service
Science & Technology
Boeing reveals hypersonic plane that could travel globe in three hours

Latest updates

Quest for ‘super-duper missile’ pits US against key rivals
Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom call
Afghan couples downsize big fat weddings as coronavirus grips
Coronavirus could push millions of Africans into poverty: UN chief
‘Super cyclone’ Amphan bears down on Bangladesh, India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.