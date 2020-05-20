Uproar in Lebanon as video circulates showing soldiers attack hospital doctor

BEIRUT: A video showing Lebanese soldiers striking a doctor inside a hospital in the northern city of Tripoli stirred a social media uproar Wednesday and led to the arrest of the troops.

The footage was captured by CCTV late Tuesday after a man was brought to the city’s Dar Al-Shifaa hospital with a bullet wound following clashes between two families.

The video, which spread like bushfire on Lebanese social media, shows one soldier smacking an ER doctor in the face. Another soldier then shoves him in the back.

“Doctors are human saviors and this is how they’re protected?,” wrote Tamara Rasamny on Instagram, in just one of hundreds of indignant reactions to flood social media.

The incident comes as Lebanon’s health sector has received praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused only 26 recorded deaths so far but stretched hospitals to the brink.

So sad to see this ... Lebanese army attacking a doctor inside a hospital after her refused to allow them to investigate with a patient who’s in critical condition .. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/QACh9BP3Bs

— Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) May 20, 2020

Tripoli is an epicenter of the protest movement that erupted against the corruption and impunity of Lebanon’s ruling elite last year.

The city is also among the regions hardest hit by Lebanon’s spiralling economic crisis.

The head of the local doctors syndicate, Salim Abi Saleh, condemned the assault, explaining that the physician wanted to treat the patient’s haemorrhage before allowing security forces to interrogate him.

“This is something we cannot tolerate,” he told AFP, condemning what he described as “brutal behavior that tarnishes the military.”

The army swiftly announced the arrest of two soldiers in connection with the incident, which it stressed “does not represent the institution.”