You are here

  • Home
  • Uproar in Lebanon as video circulates showing soldiers attack hospital doctor

Uproar in Lebanon as video circulates showing soldiers attack hospital doctor

The footage was captured by CCTV late Tuesday after a man was brought to the city’s Dar Al-Shifaa hospital with a bullet wound following clashes between two families. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jutqf

Updated 20 May 2020
AFP

Uproar in Lebanon as video circulates showing soldiers attack hospital doctor

  • The video shows one soldier smacking an ER doctor in the face
  • The incident comes as Lebanon’s health sector has received praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 20 May 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: A video showing Lebanese soldiers striking a doctor inside a hospital in the northern city of Tripoli stirred a social media uproar Wednesday and led to the arrest of the troops.
The footage was captured by CCTV late Tuesday after a man was brought to the city’s Dar Al-Shifaa hospital with a bullet wound following clashes between two families.
The video, which spread like bushfire on Lebanese social media, shows one soldier smacking an ER doctor in the face. Another soldier then shoves him in the back.
“Doctors are human saviors and this is how they’re protected?,” wrote Tamara Rasamny on Instagram, in just one of hundreds of indignant reactions to flood social media.
The incident comes as Lebanon’s health sector has received praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused only 26 recorded deaths so far but stretched hospitals to the brink.

Tripoli is an epicenter of the protest movement that erupted against the corruption and impunity of Lebanon’s ruling elite last year.
The city is also among the regions hardest hit by Lebanon’s spiralling economic crisis.
The head of the local doctors syndicate, Salim Abi Saleh, condemned the assault, explaining that the physician wanted to treat the patient’s haemorrhage before allowing security forces to interrogate him.
“This is something we cannot tolerate,” he told AFP, condemning what he described as “brutal behavior that tarnishes the military.”
The army swiftly announced the arrest of two soldiers in connection with the incident, which it stressed “does not represent the institution.”

 

Topics: Lebanon

US sanctions Iran’s interior minister over human rights abuses

Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

US sanctions Iran’s interior minister over human rights abuses

  • US imposed sanctions on Fazli, senior law enforcement and military officials over human rights abuses
  • The action freezes any US-held assets of those blacklisted
Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister, accusing him of having a role in serious human rights abuse, including giving orders that led to violence against peaceful protesters, the US Treasury Department said.
The Treasury said in a statement that Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli gave orders authorizing the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) to use lethal force in response to protests in November, leading to the killing of protesters, including at least 23 minors.
The Treasury’s action on Wednesday also blacklisted seven senior officials of the LEF and a provincial commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The LEF Cooperative Foundation — which the Treasury said is controlled by the LEF and which is active in Iran’s energy, construction, services, technology and banking industries — was also blacklisted, as were its director and members of the board of trustees. The organization’s name in Iran is Bonyad Taavon NAJA.
Wednesday’s action freezes any US-held assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
“The United States will continue to hold accountable Iranian officials and institutions that oppress and abuse their own people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

Topics: Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli US sanctions Iran

Related

Business & Economy
A quarter of Iranian oil rigs idle as US sanctions bite into production

Latest updates

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII review: The car of kings and presidents
US, France agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Libya
Greece to restart tourism June 15, international flights July 1
Californians savor the sunshine as COVID-19 restrictions are eased
Doubts raised over UK COVID-19 vaccine trial

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.