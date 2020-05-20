You are here

Muslims around the globe will be seeking the moon sighting before Eid. (File/AFP)
Saudi Supreme Court to announce start of Eid Friday night

  • Depending on moon sighting, Eid might start on Saturday or Sunday
  • UAE moon-sighting committee will also be seeking the moon on Friday
DUBAI: The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia asked the Muslim population to seek the new month’s moon on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.
The new moon would signify the start of Shawwal - the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar - the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al-Fitr.
The Supreme Court asked all Muslims who see the moon with their own eyes or with special equipment to register the sighting with them or other nearby centers.
UAE’s moon-sighting committee also announced a virtual meeting on Friday to search for the new moon.
Sharia courts in the country will inform the committee if they see anything too.
If the new moon appears on Friday night, then Eid will start on Saturday. Otherwise, it will start after the 30th day of Ramadan, which means on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 infection total passes 62,000 as 10 more die from virus

  • The health ministry also announced 1,844 new recoveries
  • The ministry added that testing continues across the Kingdom
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s total number of infections from the coronavirus (COVID-19) passed 62,000 on Wednesday after 2,691 new cases were announced by the Kingdom’s health ministry.

The new cases mean 62,545 have tested positive for the virus, and with 10 new deaths announced on Wednesday the death toll stands at 339.

The health ministry also announced 1,844 new recoveries of people who had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of recovered people in Saudi Arabia to 33,478.

The ministry said testing continues across the Kingdom with more than 18,000 tests carried out over the past 24 hours. According to ministry figures, 636,178 people have now been tested for the virus.

A ministry spokesman said the virus remained as aggressive as ever and could still spread very quickly, adding it was important people continued to adhere to the ongoing government measures to slow the spread of the virus.

