Saudi Supreme Court to announce start of Eid Friday night

DUBAI: The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia asked the Muslim population to seek the new month’s moon on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.
The new moon would signify the start of Shawwal - the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar - the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al-Fitr.
The Supreme Court asked all Muslims who see the moon with their own eyes or with special equipment to register the sighting with them or other nearby centers.
UAE’s moon-sighting committee also announced a virtual meeting on Friday to search for the new moon.
Sharia courts in the country will inform the committee if they see anything too.
If the new moon appears on Friday night, then Eid will start on Saturday. Otherwise, it will start after the 30th day of Ramadan, which means on Sunday.
