You are here

  • Home
  • Doubts raised over UK COVID-19 vaccine trial

Doubts raised over UK COVID-19 vaccine trial

The inoculation, which received an additional £65m in funding and was tipped as a ‘frontrunner’ by the UK government, did not prevent monkeys from being infected by the virus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bn4mz

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Doubts raised over UK COVID-19 vaccine trial

  • Inoculation, tipped as ‘frontrunner’ by govt, does not stop virus in monkeys
  • Human trials of the COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing, but the latest findings cast serious doubt over their future
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University does not stop the virus in monkeys and may only be partially effective, experts have warned.

The inoculation, which received an additional £65 million ($79.5 million) in funding on Monday and was tipped as a “frontrunner” by the UK government, did not prevent monkeys from being infected by the virus.

“There was no difference in the amount of viral RNA detected from this site in the vaccinated monkeys as compared to the unvaccinated animals. Which is to say, all vaccinated animals were infected,” said Dr. William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor who had a pivotal role in the development of early HIV/Aids treatments.

Human trials of the COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing, but the latest findings cast serious doubt over their future.

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said the findings “warrant an urgent re-appraisal of the ongoing human trials.”

Despite the setback, the monkey trials did show that the vaccine prevented the emergence of pneumonia, a major health threat to humans caused by coronavirus.

This means that the animal tests had failed to build sterilizing immunity, but could still prove valuable in mitigating the harm caused by the virus.

The vaccine employed worldwide against polio uses this strategy: It does not stop infection, but prevents it developing into a disease harmful to humans.

Oxford University’s results stand in stark contrast to a different type of vaccine being developed by Chinese research firm Sinovac Biotech, which did appear to stop the development of COVID-19 in monkeys.

“If this became available, the UK government could be hard placed not to use it, based on the scientific evidence,” said Ian Jones, virology professor at the University of Reading.

While the race for a vaccine continues, the British government has also begun exploring short-term solutions to lower the mortality rate.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government would bring forward plans to tackle obesity, as experts suggested more weight-loss surgery as a method to reduce the number of people severely harmed by the virus.

The British Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society said there is evidence that bariatric surgery can reverse type 2 diabetes, a coronavirus risk factor.

But the pandemic means that carrying out these surgeries is significantly more complicated than usual.

A spokesperson for the National Health Service said COVID-19 “means there are logistical constraints on restarting elective surgery,” and weight-loss surgery is “no substitute for prevention.”

Topics: United Kingdom Oxford University COVID-19

Related

World
UK COVID-19 vaccine trial results as early as June
World
Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month

Four Tunisians among human trafficking suspects in Sicily

Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Four Tunisians among human trafficking suspects in Sicily

  • Eight face trial on the island as illegal immigrant numbers surge
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Eight people, including Italian and Tunisian citizens, are facing trial in Sicily accused of illegally trafficking immigrants from North Africa.

According to prosecutors in Trapani, on Sicily’s western coast, illegal immigrants were forced to pay between €1,500 ($1,600) and €4,000 for the journey.

The trial is taking place as Italy faces a surge in immigrants from North Africa attempting to cross the Mediterranean following the arrival of warmer weather.

The eight suspects were charged following the “Sea Ghost” investigation carried out by finance police in the western Sicilian town of Marsala last July. The defendants are said to have criminal links to illegal immigration, human trafficking and cigarette smuggling.

Defendants include Angelo Licciardi, 60, believed to be the head of a criminal organization; Giuseppe Vasile, 63, a construction entrepreneur; and Giuseppa Randazzo, 47, a legal representative for an agricultural cooperative.

All three are from Marsala, which is 30 km from Mazara del Vallo, a fishing port with a large number of North African immigrants.

Tunisian nationals Montasar Bouaicha, 30, Nizar Zayar, 33, Fathi Taleb, 35, and Nabil Zayar, 37, are also facing trial, with Taleb and Zayar being tried in absentia.

At the first hearing, defense attorney Luigi Pipitone asked the court to scrap a ruling for an “immediate judgment” issued by a Palermo preliminary investigations judge.

Pipitone said that there was no clear evidence to justify the special proceeding, which does not include a preliminary hearing. The court is expected to rule on the issue on June 15.

Investigators said that the defendants allegedly referred to migrants transported from North Africa to Sicily as “lambs.”

Human traffickers used powerful motorboats and dinghies that carried up to 12 people and 300 kg of cigarettes per trip.

Migrants were often threatened with guns and knives, they said.

Investigators believe that Licciardi was in charge of the finances, and buying and maintaining the motorboats.

After the illegal immigrants reached Sicily, Randazzo produced fake job contracts to allow them to obtain or renew residency permits.

The Tunisian defendants sought out potential migrants in Tunisia and Algeria, according to investigators.

As Italy struggles to cope with a new wave of migrant arrivals amid the coronavirus emergency, an investigation published by an Italian newspaper, Avvenire, has accused Maltese armed forces of turning away a boat carrying migrants at gunpoint after giving them fuel and GPS coordinates to reach Sicily.

According to the newspaper, footage provided by an NGO shows a Maltese armed forces vessel refusing to rescue a dinghy carrying 101 asylum seekers in Maltese territorial waters, instead providing them with equipment to continue their journey to Italy.

Many of the migrants leapt into the water to try to reach the boat, mistakenly thinking they were being rescued.
 
The newspaper quoted one saying that the Maltese refused to take them to Malta as “everyone was sick from coronavirus.”

“They gave us red life vests, a new engine and fuel, and told us they would show us the route to Italy. Then they pointed guns at us and said: ‘We give you 30 minutes’,” the migrant said.

The migrants eventually made it to Pozzallo in Sicily on April 12.

Footage of the incident, initially sent to Alarm Phone, a migrant hotline service, is set to spark a row between Italy and Malta.

In early April, both countries declared their ports “unsafe” due to the pandemic and closed their borders to migrant landings.

As a result, boats carrying asylum seekers were left adrift in European search and rescue zones. An unknown number died at sea of dehydration or drowning.

When the overloaded dinghy carrying 101 migrants reached Pozzallo, there was surprise that such a small vessel with so many people aboard could make the 500 km trip from Libya.

Topics: Italy human trafficking

Related

Middle-East
UN warns of ‘horrific’ human trafficking
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘milestone’ in fight against human trafficking

Latest updates

Four Tunisians among human trafficking suspects in Sicily
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Dubai’s Habtoor Grand Resort Hotel reopens for Eid
Iranian asylum seeker arrested in Turkey for hanging UK Union Flag towel out to dry
Pompeo says Palestinians should keep security cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.